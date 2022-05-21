COEBURN — The Region 1D outdoor track and field titles again are going back to Glade Spring.
The Patrick Henry squads swept the team championships for the first time since 2018 and in dominating fashion.
The top four in each event automatically qualified for the VHSL Class 1 championships on June 3-4 at James Madison in Harrisonburg.
REBELS DOMINATE
The Patrick Henry girls racked up 139 points, nearly doubling up second-place Rural Retreat (70).
In capturing their fourth consecutive regional title, the Lady Rebels won every individual running event except the two longer distance events and the two hurdles. They won every relay except the 4x800 and two of the six field events.
MaKenna Clay won the 100-meter dash (13.04) and 200 (27.54), Anna McKinney took the 400 (1:06.27) and Katie Dick won the 800 (2:42.10).
The most riveting performance of the day came from Patrick Henry's Lakotah Pecina, who won the boys' 800 ina blistering time of 1:59.16.
His time broke a 40-year-old school record — held by Rebels assistant coach David Cannon — as well as the meet mark.
“I’m thrilled to get a school record,” Pecina said. “I never thought I could get something like that. I wish my assistant coach was here to see it.”
Pecina became the first runner at the meet — including all the history from the old Region D meet dating to 1971 and all of the west sectional meets from 2014-17 — to dip below two minutes.
“Being the first guy to break two minutes at this meet makes it an even better day,” he said. “I was trying to push really hard because I knew there was a kid from Grundy (runner-up Landon Johnson) that was close to me by time, so I wanted to make sure I was ahead of him.”
Lakotah and twin brother Takotah were also part of the Rebels’ meet record-breaking 4x800 relay, clocking 8:35.88. The time barely missed topping the school record.
Ben Belcher double-dipped by sweeping the hurdles, clocking 16.26 in the 110 meters and 41.86 in the 300.
The Rebels dominated the throws as well, highlighted by freshman Tyrel Barrett’s double gold-medal performance in the shot put (48-0) and discus (151-5).
McCOY DOUBLES UP
Twin Springs’ Eli McCoy will be making a return trip to Harrisonburg after winning both the 100 and 200.
McCoy had to rally to catch Burton’s Trey Keys in the dying stages of the 100.
“I looked over and I could’ve sworn (Keys) was winning,” McCoy said. “I guess I just out-leaned him at the end. The 200 is more of my race because I run the curve really well.”
The Titans' sprint stud cruised in with a 23.86 in the 200.
CRIGGER’S BIG DAY
Rural Retreat’s Olivia Crigger — the most outstanding field events performer at the Six Rivers Relays — had one of the more memorable days in the long history of Region D track.
Crigger won the long jump (16-8½), triple jump (34-2), high jump (4-10) and 100 hurdles (16.90), also placing second in the 300 hurdles (52.52) and running a leg on the fourth-place 4x100 relay.
Crigger totaled 49 individual points and would’ve finished fifth as a team.
It’s not Ella Maiden’s 56 points from last year or that close to Shelli Clendenon’s ridiculous 60-point day for Appalachia in 1990, but it’s excellent for a sophomore.
“I honestly thought my high jump was really good because I scissor-kicked it instead of actually flopping,” Crigger said. “I clipped almost all of the hurdles, but it was still enough to win.”
BURKE ROLLS ON TO STATE
Thomas Walker senior Lakin Burke didn’t manage a personal best in the discus, but she still won with a throw of 117-2.
“In warmups, my release was good and that’s the main thing I focused on,” Burke said. “I was struggling a little bit with my speed. I was throwing out close to 100, but I wanted to give a little more effort to try to push out there a little more.”
Her Six Rivers Relays-winning throw that topped 124 feet is still leading the state in VHSL Class 1, but Burke believes she can go bigger at JMU and hopefully take home the gold medal.
“It was an honor to be able to go to Science Hill and compete against the greats,” she noted. “It’s super exciting to go to state because the facility is great and I love throwing at big events.”
GIBSON NEARLY SWEEPS
Castlewood’s Adam Gibson had a standout distance day, clocking a personal best of 4:43.06 in the 1,600. He’s now within shouting distance of the school record held by Michael Cozzolina, his first cousin.
“I passed in the turn on the final lap and that’s usually a bad thing to do, but I figured I might as well have the element of surprise,” Gibson said. “It was my first time under 4:50 today, so it’s been great being on a roll. All of the work is paying off.”
In the 3,200, Gibson was leading until the final 50 meters when Grundy’s Kaleb Elswick — a fierce rival but also a friend — nipped him at the line. Elswick finished in 10:31.71, Gibson in 10:31.96.
OTHER NOTABLES
J.I. Burton’s Xadrian Taybron was a double winner after taking the triple jump (41-10¼) and long jump (20-5). He also was third in the high jump (5-6).
Twin Springs’ Colten Kilgore had good finishes in both hurdles, clocking runner-up honors in the 110s (16.72) and finishing third in the 300s (43.84). Kilgore was also part of the Titans’ second-place 4x100 relay (46.36).