KINGSPORT — Alcoa quarterback Camden Burden completed only four passes in Friday’s non-conference football game against Dobyns-Bennett.
Two of them were for touchdowns.
Burden, who did not play quarterback in the first quarter, entered the game in the second period and threw two touchdown passes — a 12-yard strike to Landon Ford and a 67-yarder to Brayden Anderson — to lead Alcoa (9-1) to a 20-7 win over D-B (8-2) at J. Fred Johnson Stadium in the regular-season finale for both teams.
Burden completed 4 of 8 passes for 126 yards and the two touchdowns.
The performance, coupled with a big rushing night from Safdar McCrary and another strong defensive night for the Tornadoes, was enough for the win.
TRIBE'S MISSED CHANCES
The Tribe did not score against Alcoa’s defense, which has allowed only 34 points in its 10 games this season.
However, the Indians had their chances, moving the ball inside the red zone on three occasions.
D-B moved the ball to the Alcoa 2 in the final minute of the opening half, but the drive stalled.
The Tribe advanced inside the Alcoa 20 two times in the second half, but failed to produce any points.
“Obviously, you’ve got to be able to cash in when you’re in the red zone and we weren’t able to do that,” D-B coach Joey Christian said. “If we were able to do that, even twice, it’s potentially a different game with a different score.
“Sometimes in football you play good teams and you say you’ve got to earn every yard. Against these guys you earn every inch. It’s a fight and claw for every inch.”
The Indians moved the ball fairly well outside of the 20, racking up 271 yards on offense.
Senior quarterback Zane Whitson completed 11 of 17 passes for 139 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions. The senior also rushed for 11 yards.
Fellow senior Tylar Tesnear led the ground attack with 105 yards on 19 carries.
FIRST HALF SCORES
It did not take long for Alcoa to get on the scoreboard.
On the first play from scrimmage, wide receiver Isiah Cox took a toss on an end-around and reverse and connected with Anderson for a 51-yard touchdown pass less than a minute into the contest.
D-B’s lone score came with 9:30 to play in the opening quarter when senior linebacker Nate Whitley stripped the ball from the Alcoa ball carrier and went 43 yards for a touchdown.
WHAT’S NEXT
D-B is in wait-and-see mode now as far as the postseason and Region 1-6A.
Science Hill travels to Knox Bearden Friday. A win by Science Hill gives the Hilltoppers the No. 1 seed from the region, while the Indians would be the No. 2 seed. However, if Bearden beats Science Hill, then D-B would hold onto the top seed.
“We’d like to be region champs and we’d like to play two (playoff) games here,” Christian said. “We’ll be scoreboard watching (Friday) night.
“Here’s what I know. Whoever rolls in here next Friday will not be as talented nor as fast and physical and big as the team we played tonight.”
Regardless of the outcome of Friday’s Science Hill–Bearden contest, D-B will host the opening round of the playoffs on Nov. 6.
The Indians’ opponent will not be determined until Friday night.