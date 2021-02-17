NORTON — Having been outsized all season, the John I. Burton boys basketball team finally ran into a Goliath it could not handle in Wednesday’s VHSL Class 1 state semifinal matchup against Parry McCluer inside Stan Wilson Gymnasium.
The Fighting Blues — behind the stellar play of 6-foot-11 junior Spencer Hamilton — held off a Raider fourth-quarter charge, 51-46.
Parry McCluer advances to Saturday’s final against Altavista to be played in Buena Vista.
“This is what a state semifinal game should be like,” Parry McCluer coach Mike Cartolaro said. “Both teams are going at each other, and all the credit in the world goes to Coach (Caleb) Church. He was playing without two starters.
“I told our guys that wounded teams often find more inspiration.”
Hamilton scored a game-high 31 points on 11-of-19 shooting and netted 7-for-10 from the free throw line. He also grabbed 12 rebounds and blocked six shots.
“When they got in the lane and beat us, Spencer either blocked or changed a lot of their shots,” Cartolaro said. “He’s a big game changer, and you can’t coach 6-11.”
“We had two starters out, but I couldn’t be more proud,” Burton second-year boss Caleb Church said. “Their size was tough on us, but we’ve been outsized all year. It’s hard to play against 6-11 when your tallest guy is 6-2.”
The Blues (11-1) got out to an early lead and played patient offense, holding the athletic Raiders in check in transition. Cartolaro knew that the Norton quintet could get up and down the floor in a hurry, especially Trevor Culbertson.
“We didn’t want to get into a transition game with them,” Cartolaro said. “There’s no answer for Culbertson because he’s either going to get a bucket or get fouled. I thought we did a good job of limiting those possessions.”
Culbertson, a senior point guard, finished with 20 points and was the focal point of a late Norton rally that cut the deficit to one point with under a minute to go. He netted 15 in the final stanza.
Norton was playing without the services of leading scorer Zac Campbell, who injured his knee in Saturday’s win over Holston.
“I hate that he couldn’t play, and my prayers are with him as he goes in for surgery on Monday,” Church said.
The Raiders (14-3) never led in the game and faced as much as a nine-point deficit in the first half. Hot-shooting sophomore Noa Godsey kept the Raiders in the game as he finished with 15 on 5-for-10 from the outside.
Norton overall shot 17-for-37 and had 12 turnovers.
“Noa hasn’t really been shooting the ball that great the past few games,” Church said. “He came in early this week and worked on his shot a little bit. That’s the person he is, and he’ll be out there on Monday night at Chilhowie hitting people on the football field.”
Norton was seeking its first berth in the finals since 1949 and the long gone days of the legendary Lonnie Quillen. The Raiders finished as Cumberland District outright regular season champions for the first time in eight years and won a second Region 1D tournament title in three years. Church, however, was not disappointed at all that his crew came up just short of generational occurrence.
“We gave it everything we had for 32 minutes,” Church said. “Hopefully, we can get back to work and be back here next year.”
For the Blues and Cartolaro, it will be a familiar opponent in more ways than one on Saturday. Cartolaro won four state championships as coach of the Colonels and current Altavista coach Casey Johnson is one of his former players.
“It’s weird, but it’s not about me,” Cartolaro said. “It’s about Altavista and Parry McCluer playing each other. Casey played for me at Virginia High. I’ve got to put that out of my mind and just coach the ball game.”
The Blues shot 16-for-33 from the field and had 14 turnovers.