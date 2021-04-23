SALEM — Local teams had a tough day during Friday’s VHSL Class 1 cross country championships at Green Hill Park.
The Region D champion Castlewood boys team finished in sixth and Thomas Walker eighth in the event won by Parry McCluer.
The Blues, led by individual winner Trevor Tomlin, edged Auburn 47-54 for the title. Tomlin covered the 5-kilometer course in 16:25.6, crossing the finish line well ahead of runner-up Clay Kelly of Riverheads (16:42.9).
Grundy’s Kaleb Elswick, the runner-up in last week’s region meet, ran a personal-best 16:56.3 to place seventh. Chilhowie’s Lucas Blevins also was all-state after crossing 12th in 17:21.2.
The highest finisher from the Cumberland District was Castlewood’s Adam Gibson, who was 25th in 18:04.0.
GIRLS ACTION
George Wythe’s girls ran away with their second consecutive team title, finishing with four all-state runners and churning out 44 points to beat Region C rival Auburn by 18 points.
The Maroons’ Morgan Dalton added a second individual title to the one she won in 2018. She covered the Green Hill Park course in 19:56.2.
Region D individual champion Jessi Looney of Grundy was 10th (21:44.7). Rural Retreat’s Madison Fiscus was 11th (21:58.4), Twin Valley’s Haylee Moore 27th (23:12.9) and Patrick Henry’s Zoe Davenport 29th (23:21.1).
The highest individual finisher from the Cumberland District was Eastside’s Gracie Cress, who crossed the line in 35th (23:45.0).