The top sports story for the Kingsport Times News in 2020 was an easy selection. The coronavirus pandemic dominated the headlines throughout the year, and even when it wasn’t causing cancellations or rescheduling of events, the threat of games or seasons lost lurked beneath the surface.
1. Year of the coronavirus
The coronavirus pandemic changed the world of sports like nothing ever has before. It changed the way we play games. It changed the way we watched sports. And it changed the way we covered them.
It certainly dominated — if not decimated — the local sports scene.
The entire spring sports calendar was canceled, forcing high school and college athletes into a holding pattern. The NCAA Tournament was canceled with an East Tennessee State team in the midst of its best season ever ready to rock n’ roll.
College football players, who usually train together all summer getting ready for preseason camp, were left home, having to work out however they could.
The entire minor league baseball season was canceled.
When the games began to come back, we learned how adaptable the world of athletics was. No schedule was set in stone. Games were postponed and canceled, sometimes at the last second, and teams continued to move on. Change was inevitable and they rolled with the punches.
Somehow, Tennessee got through a high school football season, although it seemed tenuous at times.
Attendance, if there was any at all, was limited. When we watched the games on television, the crowds were mostly gone, but in some cases fake noise was piped in. It was a weird situation.
For a long period, there were no live sports. Newspapers and television stations began to produce features about athletes, past and present. As long as there are athletes, there are stories to tell, and we tried to tell them every day.
As teams were “paused” because of COVID-19 tests, suddenly the term “positive” had a negative connotation.
The vaccines have given us hope, and maybe this year has just been a blip. Hopefully by this time next year the stadiums will be full, all the athletes will be all back in action and the only thing they’ll have to worry about are the numbers on the scoreboard.
2. Gate City basketball has state success
What a year it was for the Blue Devils basketball program.
Led by Sarah Thompson’s 19-point effort, the Gate City girls defeated Luray 64-54 to win the VHSL Class 2 state championship in March.
It was the second state title in program history, the first coming in 2006. It was unique in the Lady Devils (20-11) did not win the Mountain 7 district regular-season title, the district tournament or the Region 2D championship.
Yet they came through in the biggest moments, going on a 10-0 run in the third quarter of the state championship game.
The Gate City boys reached the state title game for the second time in three years, knocking off defending champion Radford 61-55 in the state semifinals. They went 23-for-25 from the free-throw line and were perfect in overtime.
Bradley Dean scored 32 points in the state championship game, but the Blue Devils came up short in a 75-57 loss to tradition-rich John Marshall.
Dean, who finished with 2,230 career points, was part of more history. Gate City became the first public high school in the nation to have back-to-back-to-back 2,000-point scorers as Dean followed Mac McClung and Zac Ervin in accomplishing the feat.
3. Sullivan South’s record basketball season
The Sullivan South basketball team swept Three Rivers Conference and District 1-AA tournament championships in the 2019-20 season.
With a 63-61 win over Elizabethton in the tournament final, it was the Rebels’ first district title in 36 years, but the Rebels weren’t done. After losing to Greeneville in the Region 1-AA final, South went on the road for its sectional game.
No problem as Ben Diamond hit his final 10 free throws and South defeated Alcoa 76-70 to qualify for the state tournament for the first time in school history.
Unfortunately, the state tournament was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Rebels never got the chance to compete for a state championship.
Still, it was a season to remember with a school-record 30 wins. The team featured six seniors with Diamond edging out teammate Cole Layne for the Kingsport Times News All-Northeast Tennessee player of the year award.
4. Appy League restructured
The Appalachian League suffered a double-whammy in 2020. Not only was the entire season canceled because of the coronavirus, the league’s future was up in the air all year thanks to the negotiations between Minor League Baseball and MLB.
As it became more and more apparent that the Appy League wasn’t going to be part of the minor leagues moving forward, hope began to fade that we’d have baseball again in the 10 markets.
Instead, baseball will still live in Kingsport, Johnson City, Bristol, Elizabethton and other like-minded towns. The new Appalachian League will be a wooden bat league for elite college players in their first and second years of school.
With the backing of USA Baseball and MLB, the baseball should be good and the fans will return — once they learn the names of their favorite team. Every Appalachian League team is going through a rebranding with new names and logos.
The season starts Thursday, June 3 and runs into August.
5. Dobyns-Bennett repeats as football champs
With 32 seniors, much was expected from the Dobyns-Bennett football team, and the Indians didn’t disappoint.
They won the Big East Conference championship and advanced to the third round of the TSSAA Class 6A playoffs for a second straight year. Making it more memorable, the Indians pushed perennial state power Maryville to the limit, falling 35-28 in the state quarterfinals.
Just like the previous season, Dobyns-Bennett won its first eight games before back-to-back losses to Alcoa and Science Hill. But the Indians’ consistency over the course of the season gave them the championship over the up-and-down performances from the rival Hilltoppers.
Led by senior quarterback Zane Whitson, an offensive line nicknamed the “Beef Boys,” and defensive stalwarts Jackson Martin and Nate Whitley, Dobyns-Bennett reached 10 wins for a second straight season. They included COVID-19 forfeit victories over Daniel Boone and McMinn County. In a memorable 42-35 playoff win over Cleveland, D-B’s “Thunder and Lightning” running back combination of Tylar Tesnear and Phillip Armitage combined for 282 rushing yards.
6. BMS hosts two of largest crowds since pandemic
Bristol Motor Speedway hosted two of the largest crowds for any sporting events in America since the COVID-19 pandemic with the NASCAR All-Star Race in July and the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race in September.
There were an estimated 22,000 fans at the NASCAR All-Star Race with the number closer to 30,000 for the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race, which had limited capacity.
7. Final seasons for Sullivan County schools
With the consolidation of three Sullivan County schools into West Ridge quickly approaching, it was the final season for Central, North and South fall sports teams.
South started off its football season winning its first six games. The Rebels finished 8-3 after losing to East Hamilton in the first round of the TSSAA Class 4A playoffs. Central and North met the first week of the season with the Cougars taking a 26-8 victory. Midway through the season, Central’s rivalry game with Sullivan East was canceled and looked lost.
One of the bright spots of 2020, the game ended up taking place at the end of the season with the Cougars rolling to a 56-13 victory.
Central also had a memorable season on the volleyball court, beating South in the District 1-AA final for its first district title since 2004. It was the first district tournament loss for the Lady Rebels since dropping down to the Class AA ranks in 2013.
The Lady Cougars advanced to the sectional round where the dream season came to an end at Anderson County. For South, it was the final act for a program which made it to 31 state tournaments with five state championships and nine finals appearances.
Central also had a memorable season on the soccer field, making it to the Region 1-AA final.
8. Prince Kollie’s senior season, signs with Notre Dame
David Crockett’s Prince Kollie became known locally and nationally for his exploits on the football field.
Moving from wide receiver to running back, he rushed for 1,562 yards and 26 touchdowns, and caught 13 passes for 290 yards his senior season.
It was the defensive side of the ball where he really shined. Playing linebacker, he racked up 109 tackles, including 11 for a loss, leading him to sign with Notre Dame.
He was the Kingsport Times News Elite 11 player of the year for Northeast Tennessee, the TSSAA Class 5A Mr. Football for the state and he also earned national acclaim.
Kollie was named a Sports Illustrated High School All-American. His latest honor was the recipient of the Butkus Award as the nation’s best high school linebacker.
9. Local athletes capture individual titles
Local athletes captured their fair share of individual titles, highlighted by Sullivan South’s Kara Carter and Dobyns-Bennett’s Isabella van der Biest with a 1-2 finish at the TSSAA Large Schools state golf championships.
D-B’s van der Biest was the leader after the first round, but Carter shot a 6-under 66 with five birdies and no bogeys on day two to capture the title.
Dobyns-Bennett wrestlers Jackson Hurst at 145 pounds and Tre Morrisette at 160 won individual championships, along with a state runner-up finish by Brennan Watkins at 132 leading the Indians to a fifth-place finish in the team standings.
On the Virginia side, Union’s Ashley Cusano capped off a stellar career in the pool by winning two Class 2 state titles. It included the 100 butterfly where her time of 53.92 broke her own state record and a win in the 100 backstroke. Now a freshman for N.C. State, she won seven state championships in swim and dive for her career.
Jonah Phillips won the Class 2 state wrestling title at 145, giving Wise Central its first state wrestling title in the nine-year history of the school.
Indoor track champions included Gate City’s Michael Calhoun in the shot put, Union’s Nathaniel Hersel in the 3,200, Wise Central’s Maddox Reynolds in the 55 hurdles and J.I. Burton’s Lydia Blair-James in the 55 hurdles.
10. VanDyke sets Kingsport Speedway standard
Once the Kingsport Speedway season got started, it soon became apparent that no one could keep up with Kres VanDyke in the red No. 15 Chevrolet.
The Abingdon driver raced to a new track record with 16 Late Model Stock victories, beating the old standard of 15 wins set by his crew chief Wade Day.
Ironically, VanDyke had his share of struggles the first three races of the season. He tangled with Hayden Woods in the season opener, leaving the door open for rookie Chase Dixon to win. VanDyke scored his first win the next time out, but contact in a multi-car accident allowed fumes in the car. Nearly passing out, he had to take oxygen treatment after the race.
The following week, VanDyke had motor problems and finished in last place.
From there, he was unstoppable on the 3/8-mile concrete oval, with a track-record 15 straight wins and rolling to the track championship. He won with a dominant car and other times, avoided big wrecks to come to the front of the field. VanDyke was also crowned Tennessee state champion and despite racing at one track, finished 18th in the NASCAR Advance Auto Weekly Series national standings.
Other speedway champions included: Kyle Barnes (Sportsman), Kevin Canter (Mod 4), Billy Byington (Pure 4) and Tony Dockery (Pure Street).