KINGSPORT — Baseball is back in Kingsport next summer and city officials could not be happier.
“It’s huge,” Frank Lett, Visit Kingsport’s senior associate executive director, said following Tuesday’s news that the Appalachian League will become a wooden-bat league for college players in 2021. “Everything has been very rapid. We’re moving pretty quick.”
In a joint announcement, Major League Baseball, USA Baseball and the Appy League said the league will transition from a Rookie Advanced circuit to a collegiate wooden-bat league next summer.
Kingsport is one of 10 Appy League cities that would have lost big money with the departure of the league and its teams — in Kingsport it’s the Mets, a New York affiliate — following MLB’s decision not to renew agreements for certain minor league organizations. But the new deal revived the league, which will feature about 300 of the best collegiate baseball players in the country.
Lett said Visit Kingsport does not know the expected economic impact of having a team in the revamped league but said having a club to replace the K-Mets will help the city avoid a big economic loss.
“There’s going to be about 30 players and they’re going to be eating meals and spending money on other things and there’s going to be a coaching staff that’s going to be doing the same thing. And hopefully when some other teams come to Kingsport, they’re going to be staying in hotels and eating here. It all adds up very quickly,” Lett said.
“The Kingsport Mets spent hundreds of thousands of dollars annually in Kingsport.”
Lett is hopeful the new league will bring more spectators to the Kingsport club’s home field — Hunter Wright Stadium — during the planned 54-game season that will run from June through August.
WHO WILL IT BE NOW?
City officials will collaborate with MLB and USA Baseball on the name and branding for the new Kingsport club.
“The team name will have to be vetted by MLB. For instance, we couldn’t be the Kingsport Smokies, because there’s already a minor league team with the name Smokies,” Lett explained. “As of right now, we hope to have a rebranding in the first part of November.”
There also will be opportunities for community involvement, he said. Kingsport is working with the other Appy League cities to develop ways that members of each community can be involved with the baseball clubs.
Lett said MLB is taking a hands-on approach with the rebranding and is working hard to make sure everything is ready in a timely manner.
FULL SUPPORT
City officials are throwing their full support behind the new league and its new team in Kingsport.
“I am pleased that Kingsport will continue to host high-quality, exciting baseball,” Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull said in a release. “Let’s show our Kingsport spirit and get ready to welcome talented players from all over our nation. I’m ready for the first pitch now.”
U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, R-1st, also was happy to hear the news.
“This agreement between the Appalachian League and Major League Baseball sounds like good news for our community in that it preserves America’s pastime in East Tennessee. We have a long, rich history of baseball in Northeast Tennessee,” Roe said in a release. “We’ve had the privilege of seeing future MVPs, Gold Glovers, and Cy Young Award winners play in Northeast Tennessee, and I am glad that tradition will continue.”
Meanwhile, Brian Paupeck, general manager of the K-Mets, expressed his appreciation for the city and its K-Mets fans.
“We are so appreciative of the support received from the Kingsport community through the many years of our affiliation. The city of Kingsport and Visit Kingsport have been loyal partners and our collaboration reinforced our tight bond,” Paupeck said in an email. “They always ensured that Kingsport’s facilities were among the finest in the league.
“This region has been an integral part and destination in the development of (New York Mets) franchise-type players such as Daryl Strawberry, Dwight Gooden, David Wright, Jacob deGrom among many others. Finally, a heartfelt thank you to the generations of fans that have come out to the ballpark to cheer on the K-Mets.”