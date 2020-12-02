Football is a game where the big plays stand out on Friday nights.
But what every coach knows is even the best players can’t get much of anything done without a coordinated effort from their teammates.
Think about it from an NFL example. As good as Derrick Henry is for the Tennessee Titans, big yardage comes when he has a path to get there. No blocking, no chance.
Or how about Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams? What kind of impact would he have on a game if his pass-defending teammates didn’t provide any time for him to get to the quarterback?
And while Henry and Donald have earned their spotlight status with beast-like performances, it’s their teammates outside of the limelight that make it possible for their stars to shine.
Which brings us to the Elizabethton Cyclones, a team that has won 29 consecutive games. Receiver Parker Hughes and quarterback Bryson Rollins, both Mr. Football finalists, are big reasons why the team will play Saturday against Haywood for a shot at a second straight Class 4A state championship.
There are other standout players, like linebacker Deuce Morton, and two-way playmaker Jake Roberts. But the guys who don’t get mentioned weekly are as big of a part of this success story as the key players.
“We’ve talked about trying to point out and give positive reinforcement and recognize the guys who do the dirty work,” said Elizabethton head coach Shawn Witten. “We showed them the Chicago Bulls and the role players they had: Steve Kerr and John Paxson, you’ve got to have those guys. And the sooner the guys accept their roles, the better off you’re going to be. They have to do their job.”
Among the dirty workers for the Cyclones are the offensive linemen, a group that returned intact from 2019. In the trenches are Cole Morganstern, Wesley Erwin, Colby Garland, Owen Slagle, Conner Johnson and Cameron Smith.
“With Cole it’s about the versatility and knowledge and understanding of what we want to get done offensively,” Witten said. “It’s his IQ level, grit and toughness, protecting Bryson’s blind side.
“With Wes it’s another experienced player. He’s more of an anchor guard, very tough and very physical.”
The Cyclones run a high percentage of plays behind Morganstern on the left side, but Witten said the unit has worked hard to be able to go either direction. Garland, at center, is part of the reason it works both ways.
“A lot of teams play a nose man, and Colby does a great job blocking that guy himself, and getting off to get a linebacker,” Witten said. “His snaps and play have been consistent.”
Slagle is the right guard along with Johnson at right tackle.
“Owen is quick and explosive,” Witten said. “He’s the fastest and quickest of the linemen. He’s done a good job as a junior, maturing and becoming better. He gives you all he’s got.”
As for Johnson, he and Morganstern have each started the last 41 games.
“He went in as a freshman for Garrett Jennings,” Witten said. “Before it’s said and done, he will probably start as many games as anyone we’ve had in history. It’s just incredible. He’s so strong and powerful.”
Capping things off is Smith, who Witten said has been a picture of perseverance.
“He has worked to find his role,” Witten said. “We’ve seen him get better. He’s fantastic at understanding all the things we like to do. Our tight end is valuable even though we don’t throw to him a lot.”
Another player getting the job done weekly, often behind the scenes, is receiver Braden Holly.
“He doesn’t get enough credit,” Witten said. “He’s more of a possession receiver and a good blocker. He has played a lot of football over four years.”
Holly often provides the starting point when the Cyclones throw the bubble screen to Hughes. Receiver Jordan Killion is also part of the mix. His block on the edge sprung Hughes for a long touchdown in the season opener against Science Hill.
Running back and defensive back Cade Russell has battled his way into more of an upfront role of late, but he spent the early part of the season as what Witten called “an unsung hero.”
Also playing important roles on offense have been running backs Nate Stephens and LaDarian Avery. Stephens saw his role change as the season evolved, but he is becoming acclimated and is still a threat.
Avery moved from a linebacker spot last year to more of an H-back role this season. He moved back to linebacker in the semifinal against Nolensville.
“We’ve used him as a blocking back and a shield for Bryson,” Witten said. “He accepted that, and has definitely played a big role.
“All of the guys on offense deserve credit. They’ve bought into it. Sometimes it’s not what is best for them, but best for the team.”
On the defensive side of the ball, linebacker Blake Stewart has been an important component of a solid unit.
“He plays opposite Deuce, so it’s not a glorified position,” Witten said. “He’s an every-down linebacker and has played a huge role this season.”
On the line, Trenton Taylor doesn’t need an introduction to opposing coaches.
“He’s a very athletic run stopper,” Witten said. “He’s tough to block one on one. He’s a disrupter.”
Drew Turner came into the season new to the program after transferring from Happy Valley, and has fit in nicely.
“He has a great motor and plays really hard,” Witten said. “It’s off-the-chart effort.”
Also making important contributions on the defensive line are Bradley Cannon and Caleb Johnson.
“Bradley has really grown up and plays against the other team’s best offensive lineman,” Witten said. “He has a bright future.
“Caleb is an undersized defensive lineman and also plays outside linebacker. He’s very quick, athletic and tough.”
Also in the mix is Peyton Johnson, a sophomore linebacker who Witten said has matured throughout the season. Grayson Hatfield has provided depth on the defensive line.
In the secondary, familiar faces like Holly and Russell have been consistent throughout the season. Holly is also the holder for field goals and does some of the kickoffs.
“He’s very dependable,” Witten said.
Adding to the mix on special teams — where place-kicker Sean Smithdeal is a standout — are Nick Vanover, Hayden Nave, Mason Ball and TJ Little.
“If you get guys playing two of the special teams instead of four, they can be the best they can be on two of them,” Witten said. “We try to maximize each player.”