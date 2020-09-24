JOHNSON CITY — The East Tennessee State men's basketball team made it out of quarantine and returned to the practice court, but it did so without its most experienced returning player.
The Bucs were forced into a 14-day quarantine because of positive coronavirus tests. When they returned, ETSU announced that Patrick Good, the leading returning scorer from last year’s 30-4 team, had opted out of playing his final season because of coronavirus concerns.
“He came to me and voiced his concerns and I listened,” coach Jason Shay said Thursday. “We had multiple conversations.
"It was a privilege to coach Pat for the last three years. Pat was a great teammate. His attitude, his positive energy, uplifted everybody around. Pat helped us win many games. He has left an indelible mark on our ETSU program.”
With Good out of the picture, there won’t be a replacement on the roster. Because school has begun, his scholarship can’t be given to a new recruit.
Good averaged 7.5 points a game last year. His departure leaves Vonnie Patterson, a reserve forward, as the only player on the roster to have contributed significant minutes last year. Patterson averaged 3.0 points and 3.2 rebounds in 33 games — nine starts — last year.
“In sports, there’s always got to be a ‘next-man-up’ mentality,” Shay said. “Because injuries happen. There are a lot of things that happen that go on during the course of a season. We’ve got talented players and it’s our job to put them in the best position to be successful. So that’s what we’re working on now as we’re moving forward and getting ready as the season approaches.”
BACK AT IT
Shay said he could tell his players hadn’t been able to work out much during quarantine but was happy with the effort on their first day back.
“It was productive”, he said. “We just acted like we hadn’t missed a beat and got back at it. I thought we had some productive practices. It’s been a good week. It’s good to get back on the court.”
SCHEDULE FLUX
The schedule already in a state of flux has been been made more complicated by the Southern Conference discussing moving some league games into December, a month usually heavy with nonconference games.
Shay said ETSU can’t finalize its new nonconference schedule until the SoCon decides what to do.
“We just had a head coaches meeting and we’re telling the league we need to know sooner rather than later because there are games out there,” he said. “There’s lots of teams that need games.”
Shay also said he is looking into possibly playing in a different, multi-team event that would be “more regional.”
The Bucs are scheduled to play in the Cancun Challenge, which was moved from Cancun to Florida. However, those tournament dates don’t jive with the season start date of Nov. 25 imposed by the NCAA.
ETSU’s original schedule included games at Mississippi State as part of the Cancun Challenge and another one against Alabama in Huntsville, Alabama.
BIG ADDITION
Richard Amaefule is now practicing with the Bucs, and the 6-foot-9 freshman from England, who had been recruited by several big programs, has impressed his new coach.
“Not many bigs like him in the Southern Conference,” Shay said. “He’s got to kind of learn on the fly, but very coachable, wants to learn, ask questions and stayed after practice to get a little bit more instruction. We’re really excited about him and his future and what he can bring to this team.”