BLUFF CITY — In this topsy-turvy world of 2020, new head coach J.C. Simmons and host Sullivan East opened a new football season Friday night by soundly defeating Johnson County 20-6.
The Patriots, who labored to a 1-9 record in each of the past two seasons, outplayed their nonconference rival from start to finish, ending with 337 total offensive yards to the Longhorns’ 170.
“That was a heck of a win and we’re going to enjoy it,” Simmons said. “Johnson County fought us tooth and nail, but we had some big breaks and we made plays when we needed to.
“That defense, are you kidding me? All those fourth-down stops we made. I had to fight ’em to get them off the field. Our defense came to play.”
Offensively, East got a pair of touchdown passes from senior quarterback Ethan Bradford to Hunter Brown — a dynamic pair that hooked up for seven completions — and a short scoring run from Dominic Cross just before halftime.
FAST START
East scored on the game’s first drive, moving 78 yards in 16 balanced plays and taking the early lead when Bradford hit Brown with an 11-yard toss.
Bradford, a sharpshooter on the basketball floor who is playing football for the first time in many years, finished 22-of-33 passing for 197 yards and the two scores.
“You’re talking about a guy who hasn’t played since middle school,” Simmons said. “He had some miscues (two interceptions), but he battled the whole way and he kept us up. He’s a leader, I’ll tell you that much.”
Bradford spread his throws around, also connecting with Clayton Iverster five times and Caleb Smith and Luke Hare four each.
BIG PLAY
A 36-yard Bradford-to-Smith bomb, which positioned East at the Longhorns’ 3 with 14 seconds left in the first half, may have been the game’s biggest play.
Cross, a powerful freshman runner who gained 104 yards on 17 carries, took it in on the next play for a 14-6 Patriots advantage at intermission.
SEALING THE DEAL
A 10-yard scoring pass from Bradford to Brown with 2:58 left in the game clinched the win for East, which must travel to Elizabethton next week.
Brown totaled 64 receiving yards, and Smith and Iverster had 46 apiece.
“My receivers get it done,” Bradford said. “All of ’em can catch it. And Hunter, he’s my guy. He can get open any time he wants and he makes people miss.”
LONGHORNS SCORE
Johnson County, which missed two weeks of preseason drills because of coronavirus concerns, trailed just 7-6 before the Cross touchdown.
Quarterback Dalton Brown, who ran 15 times for 67 yards, found the end zone midway through the second quarter on a 3-yard keeper, but it wasn’t enough for the Longhorns.
“Hats off to East, they played well,” Johnson County coach Don Kerley said. “We missed a couple weeks of conditioning and that hurt us a little, but that was a good win for them over there.”