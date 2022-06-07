JOHNSON CITY — It was another scoreless night for the Tri-Cities FC Otters.
One Knoxville visited TVA Credit Union Ballpark and put a 4-0 thrashing on Tri-Cities in a USL League Two game Tuesday night. It was the third consecutive shutout loss by the Otters (3-4-0), who haven’t scored since the first half of a 3-2 win against Tennessee SC on May 28.
The Otters dropped their two previous games by scores of 2-0 at home to Asheville City and 1-0 at the SC United Bantams on Saturday.
Stephen Afrifa-Kodua, Max McNulty and Bernardo Monteiro scored in a 10-minute span in the first half for Knoxville (5-1-1), which moved into first place in the South Central Division. Lucas Sunesson added the closing goal in the 83rd minute.
Tri-Cities next hosts Tennessee SC out of the Nashville area on Saturday.