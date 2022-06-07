JOHNSON CITY — It was another scoreless night for the Tri-Cities FC Otters.

One Knoxville visited TVA Credit Union Ballpark and put a 4-0 thrashing on Tri-Cities in a USL League Two game Tuesday night. It was the third consecutive shutout loss by the Otters (3-4-0), who haven’t scored since the first half of a 3-2 win against Tennessee SC on May 28.

The Otters dropped their two previous games by scores of 2-0 at home to Asheville City and 1-0 at the SC United Bantams on Saturday.

Stephen Afrifa-Kodua, Max McNulty and Bernardo Monteiro scored in a 10-minute span in the first half for Knoxville (5-1-1), which moved into first place in the South Central Division. Lucas Sunesson added the closing goal in the 83rd minute.

Tri-Cities next hosts Tennessee SC out of the Nashville area on Saturday.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video