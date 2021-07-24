The Tri-Cities FC Otters made a bold move leading up to the recently concluded soccer season.
They were going to play at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, and the local USL League Two team had to convince skeptics that playing in a baseball stadium would be a good idea.
As it turned out, the fans bought into it so much that plans are for the team to continue playing there next summer.
“It was a success,” said Chris Allen, president of Boyd Sports, the group that runs the Johnson City Doughboys baseball team and the stadium. “It went really well. I hope they enjoyed themselves and had a great time. We’re happy to have them back.”
As the season wore on, the crowds grew. While the Otters weren’t getting the same numbers the Doughboys get, it was a huge improvement from past seasons when the team played at Kermit Tipton Stadium at Science Hill High School.
“Our attendance quadrupled at the games,” said David Strickland, the team’s coach and owner. “I think having the fans so close to the field helped as far as being that 12th player. That’s encouraging. We could feel the energy from the fans. It was a very good change of venue, a very good move.”
While the field took some getting used to, at least one visiting coach enjoyed the experience as well.
“It’s different with the baseball diamond, but I thought the crowd was fantastic,” Lionsbridge FC coach Chris Whalley said after an early season game. “I think it’s great for the Otters. They have a really good following. It was a great atmosphere. The people were having a good time.
“The kids were here. Is it an ideal surface? No. But I really enjoyed it, and I think my guys did as well.”
The fan experience was better in every aspect, from being closer to the action — seating was available at high-top tables on the field along the sidelines — to concessions. Many observers pointed that soccer fans definitely enjoyed having beer sold at the games, especially Otter Water, a special brew made by Johnson City Brewing Co. for the soccer team and its fans.
“Having the food and beverage selection at the stadium helped a tremendous amount,” Strickland said. “And Otter Water is fantastic.”
It didn’t hurt that the Otters fielded their most competitive team since their founding in 2016. They lost just once in seven home games.
“The quality of players we had this year was better than we’ve ever had,” Strickland said. “I do think that’s a reflection of what we do day in, day out for our players, the way we look after them.”
With a record of 7-4-3, the team finished fourth in the eight-team South Atlantic Division. The top three made the playoffs, so the Otters were left out after coming so close.
“I think we’re just going to continue to get better,” Strickland said. “Our goal is to win the division. We’re going to come back and win this thing.”
And they’ll be doing it at a baseball stadium with a soccer atmosphere.
“We’re looking forward to working with Boyd more,” Strickland said. “It was a very good working relationship. The nice thing was they were so open to work with. They wanted to make this thing work for all of us.”