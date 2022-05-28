JOHNSON CITY — The road has been kind to the Tri-Cities FC Otters in the early going of the USL League Two season.
The Otters are 2-1 with road wins over Dalton (3-1) and East Atlanta (3-2) and a 2-1 loss to One Knoxville. The team’s next game is Saturday night at newcomer Tennessee SC out of Nashville.
The team will have played four league games on the road before its first official home game.
“We’re off to a good start,” said Otters coach David Strickland, whose team also has swept Boone FC in an exhibition series. “We have a lot of talent.”
The Otters have three notable returning players in midfielder Tom Tzabari, an Israeli who plays at Duquesne; Abu Ortiz, an Argentinian midfielder who plays at Anderson; and Jan Gruhn, a German center back who plays at Shorter.
Gruhn is the team’s captain.
Thirteen countries are represented on a roster with a definite international flavor.
“This is the deepest quality squad we’ve ever had,” Strickland said. “We have a lot of very, very good players where we can change out the roster without missing a beat. The quality of players we have right now, the standard is very high.”
One of Strickland’s biggest challenges is figuring out how to use the large number of solid players he brought in.
“Picking the right group is tough, keeping them rotated, keeping them healthy,” he said. “Keeping guys happy too.”
Two local-college players — Milligan’s Ethan Bishop and Tusculum’s David Evans — are on the roster. Evans is a former Science Hill player.
This is the Otters’ sixth season of operation and the second they will play at TVA Credit Union Ballpark, Johnson City’s downtown baseball stadium. Last year, the quirky venue became a hit with fans.
“We just expect it to continue to grow,” Strickland said. “I think the fans will be even a bigger part of it. The feedback we got was that they enjoyed the environment. They enjoyed the food and beverage specials and being so close to the action.
“I really feel like we tapped into the casual fan. They found out it was fun.”
The team’s USL League Two home opener is set for Wednesday night when Asheville City SC comes to town.
“My expectations are to win our home games,” Strickland said.
“I want us to continue to be very difficult to beat at home.”