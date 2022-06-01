JOHNSON CITY — The Tri-Cities Otters soccer team was shooting right on target in Wednesday’s USL League Two home opener at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Unfortunately, the target was Asheville City goalkeeper Ryan Billichuk and he stopped everything that came his way.
Asheville City capitalized on a pair of free kick opportunities and stole three points on the road, winning 2-0. Billichuk was a standout in goal, making eight saves.
Kemy Amiche and Luca Erhardt scored the two goals for Asheville City, which improved to 3-0-1 on the season. The Otters fell to 3-2-0.
“We’re not disappointed at all with the effort,” Otters coach David Strickland said. “We’re disappointed in the result, but this game can be very unfair a lot of times. We could not get the breaks to go our way in front of the goal.”
BREAKTHROUGH
Asheville City controlled most of the first half and had multiple opportunities, but could only take advantage of one.
In the 43rd minute, Amiche netted a goal from 18 yards out that put his club on top going into the break.
DISALLOWED
In the 68th minute, the Otters had a golden chance from about 20 yards out on a free kick as a result of a takedown in the box.
Agustin Ortiz put a ball on the money to the back post and Noah Kvifte got his head on the ball, swishing it into the corner.
Kvifte, however, was ruled offside by the line judge and the equalizing goal was disallowed. It was a close call, but it was just another break that didn’t go the Otters’ way.
“It was very close, I thought, but I was standing at midfield,” Strickland said.
BACK-BREAKER
Asheville got another gift in the 86th minute off a free kick from near the corner.
Erhardt received the ball on a low kick and was able to sneak it by the Otters’ goalkeeper from inside three yards.
“We’ll go back and see what we were doing positionally and correct that so it doesn’t happen again,” he said.
Though the Otters fell, the enthusiastic and large crowd never wavered in their support of the Johnson City crew.
“The fans were fantastic tonight,” he said. “They pushed us and gave us energy. We play a good, attacking style and there’s a lot of points left to play for.”