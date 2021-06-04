JOHNSON CITY — The Tri-Cities Otters played their first official game at TVA Credit Union Ballpark on Friday night and the result left coach David Strickland shaking his head.
Lionsbridge FC scored in each half and took a 2-0 decision over the Otters in a USL League Two game in front of an enthusiastic crowd estimated at 600.
“We just didn’t get it done and it’s disappointing,” Strickland said. “The fans were great tonight. I think everybody had a blast. If the result was flipped, it would have even been something.”
Lionsbridge FC, out of the Newport News area of Virginia, got goals from Alfredo Bozalongo on a free kick in the 16th minute and Alexander Levengood on a rebound in the 79th minute.
Lionsbridge coach Chris Whalley, whose team spent seven hours on a bus Friday, said he enjoyed the atmosphere of playing in a downtown baseball stadium, where most of the soccer field is natural grass and part is artificial turf.
“It’s different with the baseball diamond, but I thought the crowd was fantastic,” Whalley said. “I think it’s great for the Otters. They have a really good following. It was a great atmosphere. The people were having a good time.
"The kids were here. Is it an ideal surface? No. But I really enjoyed it and I think my guys did as well.”
The Otters had five shots on goal, forcing Lionsbridge goalkeeper Juan Basabe to make five saves. Lionsbridge had four shots on frame.
“Their style of play is very direct, very physical, and it’s very effective,” Strickland said. “We had multiple chances. We just couldn’t finish. It’s tough when you play a team like that.”
Lionsbridge (4-1-1) has 13 points to sit in first in the USL League Two South Atlantic Division.
“We’re pretty pleased with what we’ve done, but we’re just trying to take it one game at a time,” Whalley said. “Today was a very long day.”
The Otters (1-3) remained at three points through four games. They host Virginia Beach United on Sunday at 2 p.m.
“We have to regroup quickly,” Strickland said.