JOHNSON CITY — Wilfred Williams was one of the few people connected with the Tri-Cities FC Otters to have ever stepped foot in TVA Credit Union Ballpark. But he never thought he’d see a soccer game there.
On Sunday, Williams took part in the first soccer game in the baseball stadium formerly called Cardinal Park and he came away impressed.
“The last time I was here I was watching Daniel Norris play a baseball game,” Williams said after the Otters beat Appalachian FC 1-0 in an exhibition game. “Seeing a soccer match here is just surreal. It’s cool that the city is embracing the sport and hopefully we can get a buzz out there and get more fans to come to the stadium.”
An enthusiastic crowd estimated at around 200 enjoyed the atmosphere. They watched from the Perch — the beer garden along what is usually the third base line — as well as the grandstand and some high-top tables set up on the field. Kids playing drums much of the day provided a soccer-specific feel.
“It was great,” said Williams, a former Science Hill start who grew up in Johnson City. “This is my hometown. It’s good to be a part of history. The fans were out here. I had a lot of friends, a lot of family out here, so it was really cool to be a part of it.”
The Otters controlled the action for much of the day and dominated the second half with numerous chances at scoring. The winning score was kind of anticlimactic when the ball deflected off an Appalachian FC player into the net for an own goal.
Still, Otters coach David Strickland wasn’t about to apologize for a win of any type.
“We’re looking for some improvements,” Strickland said. “We should have put quite a few of those opportunities away. We moved the ball well. We owned the game. We controlled the tempo of the game. Any kind of breaks we dealt with very comfortably. It was a great start.”
The Otters had beaten Appalachian FC 3-1 on Friday night in Boone, North Carolina, to start the competition for the teams from different leagues. The Otters play in USL League Two, Appalachian FC in the National Premier Soccer League. After the game, the Otter-Squatch Cup, a small trophy given to the winner of the series, was accidentally broken.
Former East Tennessee State player Serge Gomis, who played on the Bucs’ last NCAA Tournament team in 2016, is back in town playing with the Otters and he enjoyed the experience of playing at a baseball stadium.
“To be honest, it felt a little bit weird at first,” Gomis said. “But the crowd was amazing. It was really, really fun.”
Playing at the ballpark Johnson City’s Appalachian League team calls home was Strickland’s idea. The team had played at Science Hill’s Kermit Tipton Stadium, where no alcohol is allowed to be sold.
Figuring the soccer fans wanted that option, he began to put a plan together. On Sunday, Otter Water, the team’s beer from Johnson City Brewing Co., was the top-selling drink at the stadium.
“This is a vision we’ve had for a couple of years,” Strickland said. “I think the fans enjoyed it today. I think it was a good atmosphere. I look forward to when we come back for the first home game of the season.”
The Otters return to TVA Credit Union Ballpark on June 4 for their home opener against Lionsbridge FC out of Northeast Virginia. The regular season begins May 14 and the Otters play their first four games on the road.