JOHNSON CITY — A lack of goals didn’t mean a lack of action for the Tri-Cities FC Otters, and coach David Strickland figured it was just a matter of time.
The Otters scored two late goals to take a 2-0 victory over the Southern Soccer Academy Kings on Wednesday night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark.
Agustin Ortiz and David Panter scored for Tri-Cities, which won its second game in a row and improved to 5-6, good for fifth place in the USL League Two’s South Central Division.
The Otters had numerous chances to score in the first half but couldn’t find the back of the net. As the game wore on, it had the feeling of a scoreless draw that would have left the home team disappointed.
“It felt like a matter of time and I wasn’t getting frustrated,” Otters coach David Strickland said. “The big thing is the players not getting frustrated and giving up chances, and they didn’t. They stayed focused. We were on the front foot all night, attacking, attacking.”
That attack mode finally paid off in the 73rd minute when Ortiz opened the scoring by putting home a low pass to the back post from Panter. The two hooked up again in extra time as Ortiz’s pass to the middle found an open Panter, who slotted it in.
The second goal came after a remarkably long diagonal pass from Conal Gallagher. The pass left Gallagher’s foot near the right sideline at the midfield stripe. Ortiz gathered the ball near the left corner flag, where a player at that point in the game would normally try to keep it in the corner to kill time.
Instead, Ortiz sprinted along the end line, leaving surprised defenders in his wake, to set up Panter.
“That was a fantastic ball,” Strickland said. “It was 70 yards. Then Augy down here, beat three people. It was a great goal in a good match. I enjoyed it.”
The first half was full of chances for the Otters, who had an early apparent goal disallowed when Panter was ruled offside after scoring.
Panter got open for a free header in the 26th minute, but the ball went directly into the chest of Kings goalkeeper Ethan Harrison.
In the 28th minute, Sebastian Borquez got off a point blank shot that was saved by Harrison. Gallagher also got a good chance that required a deft save.
Jan Gruhn almost scored a highlight-reel goal, but his bicycle kick off a header from Panter went just wide.
“We knew if we kept at it, we’d finally get one,” Strickland said.
The Otters return home Friday to play host to Dalton. Game time is 7 p.m.