DANVILLE, Va. — Danville took advantage of multiple walks and an error during a three-run sixth inning, and the Otterbots topped the Kingsport Axmen 4-1 in Appalachian League action on Friday night.
The Axmen (12-17) broke on top in the second inning. Nick Barnes tripled to lead off the top of half of the frame and MJ Rodriguez followed with a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead.
Meanwhile, Kingsport starter Blake Sodersten was dealing during his 3 2/3 innings of work. Sodersten, in his third Appy League appearance but first start, struck out a half-dozen batters and didn’t give up a hit. He walked one.
Reliever Tyler Clayton picked up where Sodersten left off, retiring four of the five batters he faced. Clayton plunked the other batter.
The wheels came off for Kingsport in the home half of the sixth.
Following a Dylan Wanat single, the Otterbots’ first hit of the game, Axmen middle reliever Patrick Strawbridge walked three of the next four batters to push across the tying run.
AJ Fritz then drove in a run when he grounded into a bases- loaded fielder’s choice. Shortstop Orlando Salinas Jr. tried to turn a double play, but his throwing error enabled Jevin Relaford to race home for a 3-1 Otterbots edge.
Danville (14-15) added a little insurance in the seventh. Morgan Colopy walked his way aboard and eventually scored on a Bobby Whalen single.
The Axmen yielded just three hits but produced only two of their own and issued eight walks.
Danville pitching accounted for 14 strikeouts and Kingsport registered a dozen Ks. Jack Snyder, the second of four Otterbots pitchers, worked the fourth and fifth for the win.
UP NEXT
The Axmen stay out on the road for their next series, a Saturday-Sunday set at Burlington. First pitch Saturday is set for 7 p.m.