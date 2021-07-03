KINGSPORT — There’s nothing like a little 10-spot to cure some baseball blues.
The Danville Otterbots, turning in a 10-run seventh inning, roared from behind Friday to claim an 11-9 Appalachian League win over the Kingsport Axmen.
The stunning comeback on a beautiful summer evening allowed the Otterbots (11-14) to split the two-game series at Hunter Wright Stadium 24 hours after the Axmen had won a five-inning, rain-shortened affair.
The Otterbots trailed 6-1 in this one when it all went terribly wrong for the Axmen (11-14) in the top of the seventh.
BUSTING LOOSE
Danville got nowhere against Kingsport starter Peyton Carson, who allowed just one run over five innings, but soon thereafter the sky fell on the Axmen.
The Otterbots strung together seven base hits and took advantage of two Kingsport errors and two walks to turn the game inside out.
Adam Parra pitched a perfect sixth frame for the Axmen before Danville went to work in the seventh against second reliever Nick Houghton.
Houghton faced five batters and didn’t record an out, exiting after allowing a game-tying grand slam to Morgan Colopy.
Damien Torres was summoned to extinguish the fire, but the right-hander ended up suffering the loss after five more runs — four unearned — scored to provide the Otterbots with an 11-6 advantage.
Jacob Steinberg collected a two-run double after Kellen Sarver plated a run with a double of his own to further fuel the rally. Steinberg also had an RBI single in the seventh before Ryan Carr brought home the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly.
Steinberg had three of Danville’s 11 hits in addition to his three RBIs. Sarver and teammate Carter Sanford both notched two hits and A.J. Fritz drove in a run.
Jared Lyons allowed two runs over four middle innings to record the win.
KINGSPORT LEADERS
The Axmen smacked the ball around themselves, blasting three home runs and banging out 10 hits.
MJ Rodriguez launched a two-run homer in the first inning, and Pablo Ruiz and Hunter Fitz-Gerald both went yard over the final two frames.
Fitz-Gerald finished with three RBIs. Ruiz and Rodriguez had two apiece.
Dante Leach equaled Fitz-Gerald and Rodriguez with two of Kingsport’s 10 hits.
UP NEXT
Kingsport is at Bluefield on Saturday before coming back home Sunday for a 7 p.m. turnaround game against the Ridge Runners.