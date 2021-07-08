DANVILLE, VA. — All of the runs were scored in the fourth and fifth innings, and Kingsport’s two single-inning frames couldn’t match a pair of two-spots from Danville.
In a game that featured a combined seven hits, the Otterbots outlasted the Axmen 4-2 in an Appalachian League baseball contest Thursday night.
Kingsport fell to 12-16 on the season while Danville improved to one game better at 13-15. The teams will meet again on Friday at 7 p.m.
AXMEN UP
In the top of the fourth inning, Pablo Ruiz drew a leadoff walk. He came home on Nick Barnes’ two-out double to center field.
The lead didn’t last long, however, as Danville pushed across a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame. Carter Sanford had an RBI double to tie the game, and CJ Cepicky put the Otterbots ahead with an RBI ground out.
GETTING EVEN
Kingsport forged a 2-2 tie in the top of the fifth inning. Dante Leach drove in the run with a one-out single, but was cut down trying to advance to second base.
Once again, the Otterbots had answers. Thanks to an inning-opening error and a walk, Danville got a free start. After a sacrifice bunt and a hit batter, AJ Fritz delivered a line-drive single to left field that scored two runs for a 4-2 lead.
DIALED IN
Four Danville pitchers combined to keep the Axmen bats sluggish as Kingsport managed only three hits.
Starter Chad Coles worked four innings, allowing one unearned run. Carter Holjes worked an inning and gave up a run, but Grant Leader (two innings, five strikeouts) and Jared Lyons (two innings, three strikeouts) overpowered Kingsport’s hitters.
The Axmen got good mound work as well, limiting Danville to only four hits.
Starter Peyton Carson went four innings and allowed two hits and two runs with five strikeouts. Justin Kenyon worked 1 2/3 scoreless innings, and Nick Houghton finished with two two run-less frames.