Dylan O’Sullivan is undefeated through four bouts, but the Johnson City fighter takes a major step up when he faces the more experienced Clarence Jordan in the main event of Saturday’s Showcase MMA 26 card at Kingsport’s MeadowView Convention Center.
The fight will be for the Showcase Pro Middleweight title (185 pounds).
The 27-year-old O’Sullivan ranks second out of all middleweights in Tennessee and has yet to go the distance in any fight. He won his pro debut by first-round submission and the last three by first-round knockouts.
Jordan, a 33-year-old fighter out of Iowa with an 11-7-1 record, is the 23rd- ranked middleweight in the Midwest. He’s ranked No. 3 in the Hawkeye State, known for its championship wrestling dating to the days of two-time NCAA champion and Olympic gold medalist Dan Gable.
However, O’Sullivan is no stranger to working on the ground, easily winning an 7-0 decision over Knoxville’s Chris Bond in a submission grappling match in January’s Showcase 23 event.
Randall Austin Jr., another Johnson City fighter with a 4-0 record, faces Georgia fighter Shamel Findley (3-1) in a co-main event at 125 pounds.
Findley is a big puncher with knockouts in his last three fights, but Austin is a well-rounded fighter. He has good boxing skills to complement his background in wrestling, judo and jiu-jitsu.
Fans also have a chance to meet and talk to Chandler Cole, who was recently showcased on season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter.
Eight pro fights overall line the card, including Kingsport’s Dalton Goins vs. Kiara West at 135 pounds. Others are Jesse Romans vs. Anthony Wilson (205 pounds) and Knoxville’s Parker Wadman vs. Tony “The Snake” Rogers (155 pounds).
There’s another Tony Rogers, this one nicknamed “The Tyrant,” going against Garrett Sharp at 145 pounds. Dre Miley, known for his flashy trunks and fast punches, takes on “Little Big Man” Marcus Levester at 140.
In a women’s pro fight, Christiansburg’s Whittany Pyles faces Knoxville’s Christina Adcock.
Three amateur MMA fights dot the card, along with a heavyweight kickboxing bout between Zach Mannon of Jonesville and Dale Dodds of Greeneville. Mannon vs. Dodds is a rematch from their Showcase MMA 11 fight, which Mannon won by strikes in the second round.
Doors open at 5 p.m. The first fight is scheduled for 6 p.m.