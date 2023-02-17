ABINGDON — Ridgeview couldn’t hold up against the offensive exploits of Dayton Osborne and Evan Ramsey.

Osborne cut loose for 29 points, Ramsey pumped in 24 and the Abingdon boys basketball team overwhelmed the Wolfpack 79-50 in Friday night’s Mountain 7 District tournament championship game.

