ABINGDON — Ridgeview couldn't hold up against the offensive exploits of Dayton Osborne and Evan Ramsey.Osborne cut loose for 29 points, Ramsey pumped in 24 and the Abingdon boys basketball team overwhelmed the Wolfpack 79-50 in Friday night's Mountain 7 District tournament championship game.Ridgeview (18-8) was up for the challenge through one half, trailing only 32-30. By the end of a 20-6 Falcons third quarter, however, the game's competitive phase was fading away.Ramsey, who complemented his scoring by hauling down 18 rebounds, went 10-for-11 from both the field and foul line. He eclipsed the 1,000-point career mark in the second quarter.Osborne sank 12 of 16 floor attempts and hit 11 of his 14 free throws.Abingdon (19-5) hit 32 of 53 shots (60%).Ridgeview, which hit just 29% (17-for-57) from the field, got 21 points and four steals from Chantz Robinette. He shot just 6-for-20 but sank four 3-pointers and all five of his foul shots.Cannon Hill logged 12 points and seven rebounds.UP NEXTAbingdon will host Lord Botetourt on Tuesday in the Region 3D tournament. Ridgeview will host either Marion or Richlands on Tuesday in the Region 2D tournament.