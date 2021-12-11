CLINCHPORT — Cheyenne Osborne will not be coaching the Rye Cove football team next fall.
Osborne released a statement on Twitter on Friday stating that he was informed earlier this week that he would not be retained as the Eagles’ coach.
“I am crushed to say the least,” Osborne, also a former Rye Cove player, said in the statement. “I have spent over half of my life here and had prepared to spend even more.
“I have given everything I have to this school and program, but sometimes it just doesn’t work out.”
With a heavy heart…. pic.twitter.com/6r1Ukfg8Ee— Cheyenne Osborne (@cheytownnow) December 10, 2021
Despite his disappointment, Osborne found the positive in his post.
“I have had the pleasure to work with wonderful coaches and be around great groups of young men,” he wrote. “It takes a village to raise a child. It takes an even larger one to have a football team.
“We’ve had so many contribute to our program in so many different ways there would be no way possible to list them all.”
Osborne added that he feels confident the foundation has been laid for greater success with the program for the foreseeable future.
“They will be able to achieve things that have not happened here in decades. The group of returning players are incredibly hard working and very talented,” he said.
MAJOR REBUILD
The new coach at Rye Cove will have to revive a program that was halted in midseason.
Because of a lack of healthy players, Rye Cove ended its Oct. 2 game with Lee High at halftime with the Eagles trailing 32-0.
Rye Cove started the game with 14 healthy players dressed out. By halftime that number was down to 11.
“We had 11 (players) that would have taken the field. Gladly taken the field. We can’t do that,” Osborne said that night. “If anything in the 20 years since I’ve been out of school, hopefully we’re smarter than that now.
“I don’t know where everybody stands on it. They can think it’s weak, they can think it’s soft. We love our kids. And these coaches that go on about loving their kids ... if they do, I think they’d make the same move.”
Four days later Rye Cove officials made the decision to end the season early.
“In regards to the Rye Cove High School varsity football program ... we have spent the last several days discussing our football program and its future. After much deliberation and discussion with our coaches, administration and community, we have arrived at the conclusion that we will finish the season in a junior-varsity- only format,” Rye Cove athletic director Michael Paul Berry said.