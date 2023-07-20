Deniel Ortiz is used to seeing his first name misspelled, about as much as he’s accustomed to seeing baseballs leave the yard.
It’s Deniel, not Daniel. But local baseball fans might even mistake him for “Big Papi” David Ortiz with all his home runs this year.
The Kingsport Axmen infielder leads the Appalachian League in that category as of Wednesday. Not surprisingly, Ortiz was selected to represent the Axmen in the Appy League All-Star game at Kingsport's Hunter Wright Stadium on Tuesday.
“That’s going to be amazing,” Ortiz said. “I’m going to put on a show for Kingsport.”
But really, Ortiz has been putting on a show all season.
In fact, he leads the Appy League in two major hitting categories, most notably his nine home runs. Through 36 games, Ortiz leads the league in on-base plus slugging (1.075), while his .612 slugging percentage is good for second.
Ortiz also ranks third overall in three areas — runs scored (32), total hits (39) and walks (25) — as well as fifth in RBIs (27) and on-base percentage (.463).
“It means a lot to me,” Ortiz said. “It’s what I’ve been working for, and my hard work is paying off.”
COMING TO AMERICA
Ortiz, from Puerto Rico, relocated to Massachusetts his eighth grade year. He played baseball at St. Mary’s High School in Lynn, helping the Spartans win state championships in 2019 and 2021.
After graduating, Ortiz began his collegiate baseball career at Walters State Community College in Morristown. The Senators spent most of 2023 ranked No. 1 in the NJCAA rankings before falling short in the TCCAA/NJCAA Region VII tournament.
“(Going to Walters State) was the best decision I could’ve made,” Ortiz said. “It helped me a lot, got my body right. I prepared a lot for that season I had.”
Of course, going yard is nothing new for Ortiz. He hit 16 home runs his freshman year at Walters State, knocking in 55 runs with a .383 batting average. He led the Senators with his 76 runs scored and .538 on-base percentage, while ranking second in home runs and slugging percentage (.753).
NO DAYS OFF
Looking to gain more baseball experience during the summer, Ortiz learned of the Kingsport Axmen through Walters State coach Dave Shelton. And the acclimation period didn’t last long, as Ortiz had already settled into his East Tennessee surroundings.
“I had amazing teammates this year, they made me feel at home,” Ortiz said. “I got used to Tennessee quick. I love Tennessee, best thing I ever did.”
Power Five conference schools have taken notice. Studying physical education at Walters State, Ortiz has been in talks with schools like Kansas State, North Carolina State and Missouri.
And with the rest of the Appy League season and one more year at Walters State ahead of him, Ortiz has plenty of time to make his decision.