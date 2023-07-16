BURLINGTON, N.C. — Luke Leto had liftoff, and Burlington had all the momentum it needed.
Leto’s solo home run led off the second inning and helped the Sock Puppets gain the upper hand in Sunday’s 7-3 win over Kingsport at Burlington Athletic Stadium.
Deniel Ortiz gave Kingsport (17-19) some hope with a pair of home runs, giving him nine for the year. His two-run bomb in the fifth cut the deficit to 5-2.
But the Axmen couldn’t get any closer, not scoring again until Ortiz clubbed a solo home run to start the seventh. Evan Appelwick’s two-run homer had stopped Kingsport’s momentum in the bottom of the fifth.
Burlington (22-14) scored two runs in the third, which began with James Broderick’s leadoff single. Kenny Mallory Jr. drove him in with a ground ball to right, before scoring on Leto’s sacrifice fly.
Ethan Lizama led off the bottom of the fourth with a triple to right, before RBI singles by Isaiah Barkett and Landon Russell made it 5-0.
Appelwick and Mallory both had two of the Sock Puppets’ 10 hits, with reliever Isaac Silva (W, 1-0) striking out five while giving up two hits over his three innings pitched.
It marked the first loss of the year for Hollis Fanning (2-1), who had entered the game with a 0.00 earned run average. He went three innings and fanned two while allowing four earned runs on seven hits.
Ortiz went 3-for-4 and Kyle Booker 2-for-4 to lead Kingsport offensively.
UP NEXT
After an off day Monday, the Axmen welcome Bristol for a 7 p.m. first pitch Tuesday.