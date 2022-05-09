Oregon State took over the top ranking in two major college baseball polls Monday, ending Tennessee's six-week run as the consensus No. 1.
D1Baseball.com still had the Vols (42-6) on top of its ratings after they dropped two of three at Kentucky for their first series loss of the season. No. 2 Oregon State (38-9) has won six straight games and No. 3 Oklahoma State (34-13) has won seven in a row. Arkansas (36-12) was ranked fourth and Virginia Tech (33-10) fifth.
The USA Today Coaches Poll also kept UT No. 1, followed by Oregon State, Oklahoma State, Arkansas and Miami (35-12). The Hokies were sixth in those rankings.
Baseball America had Oregon State, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech and Arkansas as its top five. The Collegiate Baseball top five were Oregon State, Tennessee, Oklahoma State, Arkansas and Miami. Virginia Tech was seventh.