Quarterback Ryan O’Quinn had an impressive run in his freshman season at Ridgeview.
Senior Tyson Tester, a star on both sides of the ball, was a big reason for Wise Central’s success this year.
The players’ efforts earned them top honors on the 2021 Times News All-Southwest Virginia football team, O’Quinn as the offensive player of the year and Tester as the defensive player of the year.
The Times News Southwest Virginia coach of the year is Twin Springs’ Keith Warner.
The honorary squad is composed of players from the Mountain 7 and Cumberland districts as well as Virginia High.
IMPRESSIVE DEBUT
As a dual-threat quarterback, O’Quinn accounted for a large portion of the Wolfpack’s offense during a season in which they advanced to the Region 2D championship game.
The postseason run was the most successful one in the young school’s history.
O’Quinn racked up 2,460 yards and 26 touchdowns passing, also running for 450 yards and six touchdowns.
DEFENSIVE MACHINE
Also a talented tight end for the Warriors, Tester was the defensive player opponents shied away from when either attempting to pass or run the ball.
That didn’t stop the senior from accumulating 85½ tackles in his final season of high school football, one that saw Central advance to the Region 2D semifinals.
Tester’s impressive pass defense included six breakups and four interceptions.
TITANIC SEASON
What a season it was for Twin Springs football.
Under Warner’s direction, the Titans won the Cumberland District championship, their first league title since 1995, and advanced to the Region 1D semifinals.
They finished 10-2 and tied the school record for wins in a season.
Not too bad for a program whose very existence was in doubt when Warner took over in 2018.