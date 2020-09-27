COEBURN — Danny O’Quinn Jr. was back in a familiar spot Saturday: victory lane at Lonesome Pine Raceway.
The Coeburn native and former driver NASCAR Xfinity Series driver found his way to the checkered flag for the first time in a while.
“It’s been about five years since I’ve won a race. It feels pretty good,” O’Quinn said after winning the 50-lap Limited Late Model feature at the track where his career started.
O’Quinn finished second two weeks ago at LPR in his first race in about a year.
During the first half of Saturday's event, he and Joshua Gobble appeared to be in a two-car race until Gobble’s ride experienced mechanical problems and sent him spinning entering turn 1 on lap 27.
Gobble had to park his car, which cleared the way for Late Model veteran Jeff Woodward and Jacob York to challenge O’Quinn for the front spot.
After another caution on lap 29, O’Quinn built a comfortable lead. York and Keith Helton, meanwhile, found a way around Woodward on the bottom of the track.
After dropping back to fifth, Woodward worked back up to third before the checkered flag dropped. York held on for second and said there wasn't much chance of overtaking O’Quinn.
“We’re still slacking a little in catching O’Quinn,” said York, who started from the 12th position. “We had to come from the rear two weeks ago and we had to come from the rear tonight and finished second.”
Woodward joked he was feeling old after the 50-lapper.
“I was trying to hold on. I about fell out of my seat,” he said.
Alex Miller and Kyle Barnes rounded out the top five in the 18-car field.
DOWN TO THE WIRE
St. Paul's Mike Mays and Castlewood's Rob Austin engaged in a door-to-door battle for most of a 30-lap Pure Street race that was slowed by five caution periods.
After the final caution on lap 23, Mays and Austin ran side by side for the final seven laps. Austin went low and high trying to find a way around Mays, but Mays hung on until the checkered flag fell.
“He ran me clean and I tried to stay off of him the best I could,” Mays said. “Rob is a real tough customer.”
Austin said the exciting race reminded of him running at the track several years ago.
“I was surprised we didn’t wreck a few times,” the veteran driver said.
OTHER CLASSES
Abingdon’s Dennis Arnold led from start to finish to win the caution-free, 25-lap Mod 4 race. Trailing were Billy Duty, Brad Ball, Brett Compton and Kyle Barnes.
In Street Stock, Chris Neely made a dramatic last-lap pass on Benjamin Barker along the backstretch and took the win in the 19-car event.
Rusty Clendenin earned the Pure Street victory by holding off Steven Roark and T.J. O’Quinn.
UP NEXT
LPR's regular program is back in action on Oct. 10. Qualifying is scheduled for 5 p.m., followed by racing at 7 p.m.