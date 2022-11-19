O'Quinn, Hill lead Ridgeview back into 2D final From staff reports Nov 19, 2022 Nov 19, 2022 Updated 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save CLINTWOOD — Ryan O’Quinn, Cannon Hill and the Ridgeview defense made sure the Wolfpack returned to the Region 2D championship game for a second consecutive year.O’Quinn threw for 184 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score to lead Ridgeview to a 42-0 victory over Virginia High on Saturday in the Region 2D football semifinals at Wolfpack Stadium.Hill was a dual threat as well, rushing for 113 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries and hauling in three O’Quinn passes for 76 yards and two TDs. Brandon Beavers caught four passes for 100 yards and a touchdown for the Wolfpack (11-1).Ridgeview’s defense, meanwhile, limited shorthanded Virginia High to 90 yards of offense. Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports The Bearcats played without senior quarterback Brody Jones, who broke his ankle in last week’s Region 2D quarterfinal win over Lee High.The Wolfpack will square off against the same opponent for the Region 2D title they faced in last year’s regional final.Ridgeview will travel to Bluefield, West Virginia, next weekend to take on top-seeded Graham (12-0).The G-Men doubled up the ’Pack 42-21 in last year’s meeting.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Touchdown Wolfpack Stadium Sport American Football Ryan O'quinn Region 2d Virginia High Pass Brody Jones Ridgeview Cannon Hill Recommended for you ON AIR