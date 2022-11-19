High school football logo

CLINTWOOD — Ryan O’Quinn, Cannon Hill and the Ridgeview defense made sure the Wolfpack returned to the Region 2D championship game for a second consecutive year.

O’Quinn threw for 184 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score to lead Ridgeview to a 42-0 victory over Virginia High on Saturday in the Region 2D football semifinals at Wolfpack Stadium.

