COEBURN — The scheduled opening of Lonesome Pine Raceway has been delayed for a second time, officials announced Tuesday on the racetrack’s Facebook page.
No new reopening date was given.
Plans were for the track, which is being converted from dirt to its roots as an asphalt track, to open Saturday. However, repaving and other repairs to the facility are apparently taking longer than track officials anticipated.
“Due to ongoing paving, the race scheduled for (Aug. 15) has been canceled. We will have updates as soon as available,” the post said.
Earlier in the summer, LPR officials had planned to be back racing by Aug. 1, but the ongoing work at the Wise County-based facility had forced them to push the date to this Saturday.
The track took a shot at dirt racing last year under the name of Clay Valley Speedway. But a run of bad luck and timing, including six rainouts, forced an abrupt end to the season.
LPR officials announced last month that the facility would bring back the asphalt surface as well as the familiar Lonesome Pine Raceway name.
Tim O’Quinn, general manager and promoter, said earlier this month that the dirt was off the track’s asphalt surface and repairs were being made.
“We are repaving the corners between turns 1 and 2 and between turns 3 and 4,” O’Quinn said. “We would like to repave the whole track, but we’re not sure if that’s going to be possible or not. We are making improvements to track.”
CARS WAITING
Since the announcement of the reopening, the track has received a great deal of interest from race teams.
“We’ve gotten plenty of calls and messages from folks thanking us for giving them another place to race,” O’Quinn said earlier.
The featured class of LPR’s regular divisions is Limited Late Models. O’Quinn previously said he had received inquiries from about 40 race teams in that class, along with plenty of interest in the other divisions.
“We could have about 15 Modified Street, 10 Pure Street, 10 Mod 4 and about 20 to 25 Pure 4 cars,” he noted.
O’Quinn said all health and social distancing guidelines necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic will be followed.