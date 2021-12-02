JOHNSON CITY — Quay Holmes was asked if East Tennessee State’s football players feel like they have a chance to win the national championship and he was quick to answer.
“We definitely do,” the Bucs’ record-setting running back, said. “That’s one of our four goals, and if you don’t feel like you can, you shouldn’t be here. A championship is definitely a goal. We’re taking it a game at a time, but we’re definitely stepping out there with the belief that we can win the championship.”
ETSU hosts Kennesaw State in the second round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The 10-1 Bucs were seeded seventh in the 24-team tournament and had last week off. Kennesaw State plowed past Davidson in the first round and comes into Greene Stadium with an 11-1 record.
ETSU’s third-ever playoff appearance has a different feel than the previous ones. The Bucs have been ranked among the top teams in the FCS ever since they opened the season by beating Vanderbilt.
“We can do anything we put our mind to,” ETSU All-SoCon linebacker Jared Folks said. “We’re here now. People that make the decisions think we have a chance. They ranked us where they put us. None of that matters. We’re still ETSU and it’s always about going to work and taking advantage of the next opportunity. Right now we have one that puts us a step closer to that goal.”
ETSU coach Randy Sanders said he doesn’t allow himself to sit back and dream of what might happen over the next few weeks if things break right for his team. He’s too busy preparing for Saturday.
“I’ll leave that for my wife,” Sanders said. “She keeps talking about winning this round and winning the next round and then how are we going to get all the family to Frisco. And I’m like, ‘Sweetie, I just hope we find a way to make a first down in the first quarter. I’m tired of going three and out to start a game.’ So I’m one day at a time, one game at a time. I don’t go there.”
That “one-game-at-a-time” routine Sanders has preached all season will certainly come in handy when every game can be your last.
“You have to keep it one game at a time,” Holmes said. “Once you start looking ahead, that’s kind of disrespectful to your opponent, kind of taking them lightly. Taking it a game at a time is what got us here so we can’t get here and start thinking, ‘It’s championship time.’ We have to keep that mentality.”