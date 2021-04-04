Tennessee assistant Desmond Oliver will be named the next men's head basketball coach at East Tennessee State, according to sources close to the situation.
Oliver will replace Jason Shay, who resigned after one season at the helm and a 13-12 record.
The 51-year-old Oliver has worked 26 years as an assistant at NCAA Division I schools. He has spent the past six seasons as an assistant to Rick Barnes at Tennessee. He is thought of as one of the top assistants and recruiters in the country.
Oliver was also mentioned as a finalist in the coaching search at Winthrop, which ultimately hired Mark Prosser away from Western Carolina.
An official announcement is expected to come Monday.