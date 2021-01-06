WISE — Until Wednesday, Virginia-Wise’s women’s basketball team had not played a game in over a month.
They did not play like it.
The Cavaliers, playing for the first time since Dec. 2, produced their best performance of the season with a 101-69 South Atlantic Conference win over Mars Hill at the David J. Prior Center.
The 101-point performance is the highest offensive production for UVA Wise this season.
After the long layoff, Cavs coach Jamie Cluesman said her team’s focus was on what they do well.
“The biggest thing is just working on us. Trying to translate what we do in practice to game situations,” Cluesman said. “When you have that big of a layoff and everyone comes back from Christmas break, it’s more important to take care of yourself, and I think we did a good job of that today.”
PERSONAL MARKS
The Cavaliers (3-1, 3-1) are off to their best start in the SAC and since the 2016-17 season, when the squad finished 21-11 as a member of the Mountain East Conference.
Cluesman said the strong start is “a combination of things.”
“We’ve got pieces, and we’ve got a lot of weapons offensively,” she said. “It’s one of those things when your teammates all enjoy being around one another, it kind of makes it more enjoyable.
“They come in and they have a pretty good work ethic in practice every day. They’re willing to come in and get better. We just have to not get complacent and continue to build on the success that we’ve had early.”
In addition to a strong night as a team, UVA Wise also had some personal bests.
Senior Hanna Oliver scored 26 points, including a career-high eight 3-point shots. Oliver’s performance from behind the arc also tied the school record for most 3-pointers in a game, tying the mark set by Blair Harding in 2014.
Cav sophomore Caitlyn Ross recorded a career-best 13 assists, just six shy of the SAC record. Ross also led the team in rebounding with eight.
“Early on my shot wasn’t falling, so I knew I had to involve my teammates, which is what I like to do anyway,” Ross said.
Nia Vanzant led UVA Wise in scoring with 25 points.
“I was just really excited to be back playing again,” Vanzant said. “I just knew I had to run the court.”
Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Cavs, while Meg Crawford (Sullivan Central) finished with 10 points.
Gabby Gianikos led Mars Hill in scoring with 21 points, while De’Ja Marshall had 19 points and 19 rebounds. Alexis Pardue finished with 11.
QUICK START
UVA Wise scored first on a 3-point shot from Oliver and never trailed in the contest.
The Cavs took control early, taking a 26-12 first-quarter lead and building a 50-30 halftime advantage.
In the second half, the Cavaliers outscored Mars Hill 51-39 to seal the win.