Desmond Oliver didn’t have to wait long for his first emotional moment as East Tennessee State’s head basketball coach.
Oliver takes his squad to Knoxville on Sunday to take on 18th-ranked Tennessee, where he was an assistant before moving to Johnson City earlier this year.
He admits he’ll have some feelings when he enters Thompson-Boling Arena as a member of the visiting team.
“Of course, but not come game time,” Oliver said. “We’re trying to get a win.”
The Bucs head to Knoxville coming off a 69-67 loss to Appalachian State on Friday night.
“I’m happy we don’t have to wait a week to play again,” Oliver said. “We competed, but we can play a whole lot better than that.”
It’ll take a whole lot more for the Bucs to have a chance against the talented Vols.
“We have to try to find a way to beat a team that you’re not supposed to beat,” Oliver said. “There’s games on every schedule where you look and say that one might be even. They should win there. This is one that people will look at and say they shouldn’t win. Really good teams find a way to get a few of those wins.”
Teams in the Southern Conference are already getting some of those wins early this season. The Citadel knocked off Pittsburgh on the season’s opening night, and Furman beat Louisville on Friday, giving the SoCon two wins over Atlantic Coast Conference teams.
Oliver’s players certainly know it’ll be a special game for their coach.
“That’s extremely exciting,” Bucs forward Vonnie Patterson said. “We’re happy for Coach O. We’re going to put our best foot forward. I expect us to get the dub (W). We’re ready to compete.”
“I know it’s going to be fun for him just being back in the gym where he coached before,” ETSU point guard David Sloan said. “I definitely feel like getting a win would be amazing for him.”
Oliver spent six seasons at Tennessee working under Barnes. During his time in Knoxville, the Vols achieved a No. 1 national ranking, made three NCAA Tournament appearances and advanced to the Sweet 16 in 2019.
“I’m excited for Des,” Barnes said. “From the time I got to know him, his goal was to be a Division I head basketball coach and he had the opportunity to interview for a number of different positions and ended up with a terrific job in East Tennessee. I think he would tell you he is really excited about his team.
“From a personal standpoint, I am really excited for Des and his family that he has finally gotten the opportunity he has worked long and hard for for a long time.”
Tip-off is set for noon. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
FULKERSON’S RETURN
Kingsport native John Fulkerson, the Vols’ best inside player, has been out with a broken thumb. Barnes said last week that Fulkerson is close to returning. He is expected to play against the Bucs.
Fulkerson can break Tennessee’s record for most games. He’s 11 behind Wayne Chism’s mark of 142. In addition, he needs 125 more points to score 1,000 for his career.
BUCS’ LAST TIME OUT
ETSU lost its season opener in a game that featured 10 ties and nine lead changes.
The Bucs had a chance to win at the end, but couldn’t execute and settled for an unsuccessful, deep 3-point shot with time still left on the clock.
VOLS’ LAST TIME OUT
Tennessee broke the school record with 17 3-pointers in a 90-62 win over UT-Martin.
Vols freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler had quite a debut, scoring 20 points on 7-for-10 shooting. He made all four of his 3-point attempts.
THE SERIES
The two teams last met in 2016 with Tennessee taking a 72-68 victory at Freedom Hall.
The Vols lead the series 16-2 and have won the last 10 meetings. The Bucs’ two wins came in 1989 and 1991.