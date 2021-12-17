Desmond Oliver says he’d like to see his men's basketball team develop a killer instinct. His next chance comes Saturday when East Tennessee State plays at UNC Asheville.
The Bucs and Bulldogs meet at 2 p.m. in Kimmel Arena.
“I think that’s the next phase, finishing off your opponent,” Oliver said. “Quite frankly, we’ve not been a team that has been able to do that. In every game we’ve had big leads, we have given it up. That’s the next phase, learning how to win and close out these games.”
The Bucs have produced on both ends of the court at times this season, just not at the same time. Oliver says when the offense is clicking the defense gets lax. When points are tough to come by, the team buckles down on defense.
“When we’re scoring in the 60s and we’re winning ugly, we fight,” Oliver said. “But when the ball goes in the basket, there seems to be this level of comfort that we don’t defend the same way.”
ETSU (7-4) is coming off a 67-65 loss to North Carolina A&T, a game in which the Bucs seemed to have in hand a couple of times. The Bulldogs (6-5), who are coached by Elizabethton native Michael Morrell, have won four of their five home games.
SCOUTING THE BULLDOGS
The Bulldogs’ defense has been tough, getting at least five blocked shots in all but one game and holding opponents to 26% shooting from 3-point range.
Tajion Jones leads the way, averaging 12.4 points a game, and LJ Thorpe averages 10.6. Quay Kimble has sparked the Bulldogs off the bench, making 17 of 30 shots from 3-point range and 12 of 13 from the line.
UNC Asheville has already played three Southern Conference teams, beating Western Carolina 73-72 and The Citadel 65-58 and losing to Chattanooga 75-45.
FAMILIAR FOE
Drew Pember, a 6-foot-10 junior forward for UNC Asheville, should be very familiar with Oliver. And vice versa.
The two spent the previous two seasons together at Tennessee, where Pember saw very little playing time while Oliver was on Rick Barnes’ staff.
Pember ended the transfer portal after appearing in only 10 games and scoring one basket as a sophomore. He’s averaging 9.8 points and a team-leading 6.4 rebounds at UNCA. He leads the Big South with 42 blocked shots and is shooting 90% from the foul line.
“I love Drew,” Oliver said. “He’s just a great kid. I love Drew to death, but I won’t love him on Saturday.”
FOR THE BUCS
Ledarrius Brewer leads the Bucs in scoring at 12.8 points per game, but he wasn’t on the court in crunch time against North Carolina A&T after committing eight turnovers. He and David Sloan share the team lead with 30 turnovers. Sloan averages 11.6 points a game and Jordan King 11.3.
After scoring 11 points in the season opener, forward Vonnie Patterson has scored a total of 11 in the past six games as his significant minutes have decreased. He went scoreless in the past two games.
COVID-19 UPDATE
Anybody attending the game must have proof of COVID-19 vaccine or a negative test in the previous 72 hours. Everybody in the arena also is required to wear a mask.