BLUFF CITY — Step for step, the Volunteer boys basketball team played with Oak Ridge for 2½ quarters.
The Wildcats, however, pulled away with a 14-2 run in the third to supplant the Falcons 87-70 in the first boys action of Tuesday’s seventh annual Food City Thanksgiving Classic inside the Dyer Dome.
Volunteer’s Garrison Barrett scored a game-high 27 points, but it was not enough to overcome an athletic Wildcats squad.
“I don’t know at this point and time whether we’re in good condition yet with five of those guys coming straight out of football,” Volunteer coach Mike Poe said. “I thought we competed really well. When they made their run, we had opportunities to answer the bell and we didn’t. We got just as good of shots as they got and the only difference was that they made them and we didn’t.”
Oak Ridge had just four second-half turnovers and shot 52.9% over the final two periods.
Jamison Uptgraft led the Wildcats with 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting from the field and 3-for-4 from the free-throw line. Brother Caden Uptgraft threw in 10.
Lucas Searcy also was big for Oak Ridge, scoring 18. Kell Slater added 14 and Darren Osborne 11 for the Wildcats, who hit 30 of 63 from the floor but just 17 of 26 from the line.
Volunteer had a rough shooting night, especially in the third quarter when it went 7-for-17. Joltin Harrison hit 3 of 5 shots from long range and had 16 points for the Falcons.
“The pressure that (Oak Ridge) brought really wasn’t a factor and this group of guards couldn’t handle that two years ago,” Poe said. “I don’t worry about pressure. I worry about size and strength because I know our guards are good as anyone else’s around here.”
Volunteer is back in action Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. against Bearden.
“I like where we are and I told them right after the game that I didn’t expect to go 29-0,” Poe said. “What we need right now is to learn from what we’ve experienced.”
Bearden 62, McCallie 47
The Bulldogs' defense continuously frustrated McCallie. David Craig, the Blue Tornado's touted 7-foot-1 center, was shut down quickly after drawing a pair of quick fouls.
Hayden Mosley led Bearden with 18 points and Walker Kyle and Elijah Bredwood each had 15.
Parker Robinson ended with a game-high 20 points for McCallie.
GIRLS
Bearden 62, Dobyns-Bennett 47
Dobyns-Bennett hung with Bearden for about 2½ quarters before the Lady Bulldogs pulled away.
Emily Gonzalez led Bearden with 20 points, Avery Treadwell scored 17 and Jennifer Sullivan had 13.
“They didn’t allow the caliber of program that Bearden is to intimidate them,” D-B coach Bill Francis said of his players. “We rushed some things, but we got what we were looking for.”
D-B led at halftime, but Bearden held the Lady Indians without a field goal for almost a three-minute stretch in the third.
Hannah Frye and Payton Moore each finished with 10 points to lead the Tribe.
“We missed a lot of opportunities and they made the ones they had,” Francis said. “The difference between great teams and good teams is capitalizing on the big opportunities.”
Sullivan East 68, Happy Valley 32
Jenna Hare totaled 22 points and Riley Nelson turned in a 20-point night for the Lady Patriots, who ambushed Happy Valley with a 43-9 first half.
Hare climbed from 18th to 14th on Sullivan East’s career scoring list, passing Kristen Ervin (2005), sister Alyssa Hare (2017), Kelly Stewart (1993) and Megan Addison (2017).
Kadie Bailey had 13 points for the Lady Warriors.
South Greene 66, Hampton 53
South Greene held Hampton to eight points in the third quarter.
Emma Cutshall had a game-high 22 points for the Lady Rebels and Addison Williams contributed 11.
Linsey Jenkins led Hampton with 13 points and Taylor Berry netted 12.