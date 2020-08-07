NASHVILLE — For the second year in a row, Kingsport golfer William Nottingham finished second in the Tennessee State Amateur.
Nottingham fired a 6-under-par 66 on Friday at Hillwood Country Club to finish the four rounds at 11 under. He was three shots behind champion Jack Crosby of Memphis, who closed with a 69.
Nottingham tied for the low round of the day. He shot 69 in the first round and followed with two 71s before his strong final round.
Nottingham finished two strokes ahead of Jack Morris, who also closed with a 66, for second.
The State Am has been good to Nottingham, who hasn’t finished outside the top 10 in the past four years. Last year at The Honors Course in Ooltewah, he finished one stroke behind winner Nolan Ray. He tied for 10th in 2018 at Spring Creek Ranch in Jackson and tied for seventh the year before at Belle Meade Country Club in Memphis.
Nottingham is returning to Clemson after the NCAA granted spring sports athletes an extra year of eligibility because their seasons were canceled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. However, the Atlantic Coast Conference, of which Clemson is a member, has canceled golf season for the fall, so Nottingham won’t be representing the Tigers until next spring.
Other top local finishers included Tanner Davis, who tied for 22nd at 3 under, and Lucas Armstrong, who tied for 24th at 1 under. Chance Taylor tied for 29th at 1 over.