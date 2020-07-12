KINGSPORT — If this keeps up, they may have rename the tournament the Nottingham Invitational.
William Nottingham was strong down the final stretch to win the Ridgefields Invitational for the fourth time in the past five years. The former Dobyns-Bennett golfer who plays for Clemson shot a 5-under 67 on Sunday for a three-day 13-under 203.
He finished 11 strokes ahead of runner-up Scotty Hudson in the 71st edition of the tournament.
“It means a lot to win this tournament. It’s always fun to come back and play with great guys and good competition,” Nottingham said. “It was awesome to play with Scotty, to see how good of a player he has become.”
The two, who are first cousins, were good throughout the tournament.
Nottingham had all parts of his game working. He hit long and straight off the tee, was spot on with his approach shots and was accurate on the greens.
“I was hitting it really good off the tee today and made some good putts,” Nottingham said. “Everything felt solid. It was good to be consistent all weekend and not throw a bad number out there.”
Hudson trailed by three strokes entering the final round. As he got to the back nine Sunday, he had to take some chances to try to catch Nottingham.
“When you’re in tournament golf, it’s a lot of momentum,” Hudson said. “When you’re behind against someone like William, it’s hard to make it up. You have to make birdies because making pars, you’re losing track.
“There were a few risk-reward shots. Early on, I played it safe. But as William took a bigger lead, I had to play more aggressive.”
First-round leader Taylor Kilgore, a rising senior at D-B, shot a 2-under 70 to finish third at 217.
He credited the bounce-back round with a more focused approach.
“(Saturday) I couldn’t hit any of the shots I wanted to,” Kilgore said. “I wasn’t picking out good targets and didn’t hit as many greens. I picked out better targets today and that was the big difference. If you told me I would finish third coming into the week, I would have taken it for sure.”
Matthew Love finished fourth at 219. Jon Wes Lovelace, the Volunteer golfer who was the state tournament runner-up in 2019, was fifth with a 220 total.
SENIOR VICTORY
Mike Poe followed his rounds of 70-65 with a 1-over 73 for a 208 total, three strokes ahead of defending senior champion Tony Green.
Poe, Volunteer’s basketball coach, won the senior division title for the third time thanks to a tremendous weekend on the greens.
“I was able to putt pretty well. I didn’t really have my good stuff today and I made a couple of par saves early to bail me out,” Poe said. “I feel very fortunate.”
Earlier this year, Poe’s struggles with his short game had shaken his confidence. The issues led him to deciding to go with an arm-lock putter this week.
“I was beginning to wonder as bad as I had putted this year if I would ever win again,” Poe said. “I was pretty dejected. As much as I practice, my putter had let me down. Hopefully, I’ve found something I can be consistent with.”
Green shot an even-par 72 to finish second. He was 5-under 211 for the tournament, two strokes better than third-place Cary Daniels, who closed with a 74.
SUPER SENIOR ROMP
Bob Ross continued his weekend domination of the super senior division.
He shot a 1-under 71 for a 218 overall, 25 strokes better than runner-up Pat Kenney. Eddie Welch was third.