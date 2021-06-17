William Nottingham won’t be around this summer to try to win the Ridgefields Invitational golf tournament for the fifth time.
That’s because from now on, when Nottingham plays, he’ll be doing it for money.
The former Clemson standout and Kingsport native has turned professional, recently embarking on a career he hopes is long and prosperous.
“It’s obviously been a lifelong dream to try to play professionally, so just getting out here and doing it is pretty exciting,” Nottingham said. “I’ll be working hard to try to make it and we’ll see how it goes.”
Nottingham has been trying to qualify for events on the Forme Tour, a new PGA Tour-created circuit running tournaments in the United States for members of the Canadian Tour. Travel restrictions in Canada have kept many international players out of that country.
Each qualifier has 150 players vying for the final eight spots in the field. Nottingham hasn’t qualified for one yet.
“You have to get pretty low in those things,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of really good players in college, but everyone out here can really play well at any time, so the competition is all really good.
“You’ve always got to be playing your best if you want to do well. I feel like I play my best whenever I play a bunch of tournaments, so I’m trying to play a lot, just get myself as comfortable out here as possible.”
Going low is something with which Nottingham is familiar. He holds the Clemson record with a round of 62 and shot a 64 during his senior year.
“It’s always nice to put a good score out there and know that’s kind of the potential that you have,” he said. “You just have to keep raising your play each and every week, every month, every year. Really it’s just about trying to get better every day.”
In just a few weeks as a pro, Nottingham said he’s learned that everybody he’s competing against can really play and it’s made him realize how hard he needs to work to keep up.
“Just from playing from with some of the guys out here, I feel like everything needs to get better,” he said. “But if I had to work on something the most, it would be putting.”
Nottingham, who tried to qualify for this week’s U.S. Open, played his first tournament as a pro at the Tennessee State Open. He opened with a 66 and settled for a tie for 14th after subsequent rounds of 72 and 68. His first professional paycheck was $1,000.
“It definitely gave me some confidence,” he said of the opening 66. “I played well the first round, but when I shot even in the second round. That really hurt. I felt like I played well, but it definitely could have been a lot better.”
Nottingham plans on spending the summer playing in mini-tour events around the Southeast before trying his hand at Korn Ferry Tour qualifying school in the fall. The goal is to play a year or two on the Korn Ferry Tour with an eye on making the PGA Tour as soon as possible.
“That’s obviously high expectations, but you’ve got to set the bar high for yourself,” Nottingham said. “Right now it’s just kind of working your way up.”
He plans on enjoying the ride.
“I’ve always just loved going out there and playing golf, but now that I get to do it for money, it’s even cooler,” he said. “I feel like coming down to some of those pressure putts or something where there’s a lot of money on the line, it just really shows who you are. You get confidence with how much you work and it’s just cool to see how you try to pull it off.”