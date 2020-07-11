KINGSPORT — William Nottingham had another solid day in his bid for a fourth Ridgefields Invitational title in five years, and Mike Poe shot a low round of the day to lead the seniors division.

On Saturday, Nottingham shot a second consecutive 4-under-par 68 to hold a three-stroke lead over cousin Scotty Hudson after two rounds in the 71st edition of the tournament at Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club.

The Kingsport golfer, a Dobyns-Bennett alum who plays for Clemson, got off to a fast start, going 4 under on the first four holes and staying the course the rest of the way.

“I played really well on the front nine,” Nottingham said. “Coming in, it wasn’t the prettiest, but you can’t be mad with a 68. The course was really firm yesterday. We had some rain and it played different today, but it’s still really good.”

Hudson, who was tied with first cousin Nottingham after the first round, opted to take the safe route on his way to 1-under 71. With course conditions the Franklin golfer described as amazing, he was at 5-under 139 after two rounds.

“I played safe and didn’t want to take myself out of it,” Hudson said. “I played the par 5s even, so I lost a few shots there. William is a great player, so I know it’s going to take a great round to beat him. I knew going into it that he was going to be the toughest competition.”

Mike Damron was third at 1-over 145, followed by Matthew Love one shot back. First-round leader Taylor Kilgore shot an 8-over 80 on Saturday to fall into a tie for fifth-place with Jon Wes Lovelace at 147.

SENIOR SIZZLE

Mike Poe, a two-time Ridgefields senior champion, set a blistering pace with a 7-under 65.

The Volunteer basketball coach was at 9-under 135 for the tournament and held a four-stroke lead over Cary Daniels and defending champion Tony Green.

Poe was both efficient and effective with his approaches and putter.

“I made some good par saves like 18, I made one there,” Poe said. “I made a lot of 5- or 6-footers. That’s the only difference in me playing now and a month ago (is) how I made putts. I’ve gone to this DeChambeau arm-lock putter and it seems to have freed me up a little bit. Hopefully I can keep that going.”

Daniels, the former Dobyns-Bennett athletic director, and Green each shot 4-under 68 on the day to sit at 5 under for the tournament.

Daniels felt he missed some opportunities own the stretch.

“I eagled 11 to get to 4 under. I had a bunch of good birdie putts coming in but didn’t make them,” he said. “That’s golf and how it goes sometimes. Overall, I played well today and I’m pleased with how I played.”

Green stayed in contention by hitting four birdie putts over the last seven holes.

“I fought to the end. After 11, I made four birdies and saved it,” he said. “It could have gone the other way. You’ve got to make yourself hit it. If you can do that, you can make putts. The greens are smooth. They just were slower after it rained yesterday.”

SUPER SENIORS

Bob Ross shot a 2-over 74 to push his two-day total to 147 in the super senior championship. He held a commanding 15-stroke lead over second-place Pat Kenney heading into Sunday’s final round.

Ridgefields Invitational

Second round

Saturday, July 11

At Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club

Kingsport

Par 72

Championship Division

William Nottingham 68-68—136

Scotty Hudson 68-71—139

Mike Damron 73-72—145

Matthew Love 74-72—146

Jon Wes Lovelace 73-74—147

Taylor Kilgore 67-80—147

Nick Choen 74-74—148

Zac Fletcher 77-73—150

Hunter Hartmen 76-76—152

Chase Vicars 77-75—152

Jacob Owens 80-72—152

Zane Potter 75-79—154

Matt Halvorsen 87-76—163

Drew Doran 83-82—165

Senior Championship

Mike Poe 70-65—135

Cary Daniels 71-68—139

Tony Green 71-68—139

Mike Wood 68-76—144

Bill Hardin 74-71—145

Bill Argabrite 72-74—146

Mark Halvorsen 78-72—150

Steve Love 76-75—151

Lyman Fulton 74-77—151

Rick Sinard 80-73—153

Bill Lewis 76-77—153

Roger Chadwell 86-86—172

Charles Smith 90-83—173

Super Senior

Bob Ross 73-74—147

Pat Kenney 80-82—162

Eddie Welch 79-84—163

Doug Boggs 90-90—180

Wayne Winegar 80—WD

Flight One

Sam Cunningham 80-80—160

David Daniel 82-81—163

Frank Lett 82-87—169

Brian Eiselstein 82-88—170

Todd Harris 84-88—172

Wes Argabrite 90-83—173

Flight Two

Chuck McLain 80-81—161

Caleb Christian 81-85—166

Paul Butcher 87-87—174

Chris Fisher 85-94—179

Tom Parnell 97-87—184

Bill Gicometti 95-91—186

Stan Pace 96-91—187

Reunion Flight

Craig Denison +6

Nick Mueller +6

Jim Hudson +3

Jim Stout +2

Lamar Stout +2

John Doster +1

Brian Elpers +1

Rick Jackson +1

Michael Jeter -1

Todd East -2

Brad Hoover -4

Mark Rosenbaum -6

Kenny Fleming -7

Chris Mullins -10

Sunday’s tee times

8 a.m.—Chris Mullins, Brad Hoover, Michael Jeter

8:10 a.m.—Mark Rosenbaum, Craig Denison, John Doster, Jim Hudson

8:20 a.m.—Lamar Stout, Kenny Fleming, Rick Jackson

8:30 a.m.—Todd East, Brian Elpers, Nick Mueller, Jim Stout

8:50 a.m.—Tom Parnell, Bill Gicometti, Stan Pace

9 a.m.—Chuck McLain, Caleb Christian, Paul Butcher, Chris Fisher

9:10 a.m.—Brian Eiselstein, Todd Harris, Wes Argabrite

9:20 a.m.—Sam Cunningham, David Daniel, Frank Lett

9:40 a.m.—Bob Ross, Pat Kenney, Eddie Welch, Doug Boggs

10 a.m.—Roger Chadwell, Charles Smith

10:10 a.m.—Rick Sinard, Bill Lewis

10:20 a.m.—Mark Halvorsen, Steve Love, Lyman Fulton

10:30 a.m.—Mike Wood, Bill Hardin, Bill Argabrite

10:40 a.m.—Mike Poe, Cary Daniels, Tony Green

11:10 a.m.—Matt Halvorsen, Drew Doran

11:20 a.m.—Chase Vicars, Jacob Owens, Zane Potter

11:30 a.m.—Nick Cohen, Zac Fletcher, Hunter Hartmen

11:40 a.m.—Matthew Love, Jon Wes Lovelace, Taylor Kilgore

11:50 a.m.—William Nottingham, Scotty Hudson, Mike Damron