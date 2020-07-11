KINGSPORT — William Nottingham had another solid day in his bid for a fourth Ridgefields Invitational title in five years, and Mike Poe shot a low round of the day to lead the seniors division.
On Saturday, Nottingham shot a second consecutive 4-under-par 68 to hold a three-stroke lead over cousin Scotty Hudson after two rounds in the 71st edition of the tournament at Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club.
The Kingsport golfer, a Dobyns-Bennett alum who plays for Clemson, got off to a fast start, going 4 under on the first four holes and staying the course the rest of the way.
“I played really well on the front nine,” Nottingham said. “Coming in, it wasn’t the prettiest, but you can’t be mad with a 68. The course was really firm yesterday. We had some rain and it played different today, but it’s still really good.”
Hudson, who was tied with first cousin Nottingham after the first round, opted to take the safe route on his way to 1-under 71. With course conditions the Franklin golfer described as amazing, he was at 5-under 139 after two rounds.
“I played safe and didn’t want to take myself out of it,” Hudson said. “I played the par 5s even, so I lost a few shots there. William is a great player, so I know it’s going to take a great round to beat him. I knew going into it that he was going to be the toughest competition.”
Mike Damron was third at 1-over 145, followed by Matthew Love one shot back. First-round leader Taylor Kilgore shot an 8-over 80 on Saturday to fall into a tie for fifth-place with Jon Wes Lovelace at 147.
SENIOR SIZZLE
Mike Poe, a two-time Ridgefields senior champion, set a blistering pace with a 7-under 65.
The Volunteer basketball coach was at 9-under 135 for the tournament and held a four-stroke lead over Cary Daniels and defending champion Tony Green.
Poe was both efficient and effective with his approaches and putter.
“I made some good par saves like 18, I made one there,” Poe said. “I made a lot of 5- or 6-footers. That’s the only difference in me playing now and a month ago (is) how I made putts. I’ve gone to this DeChambeau arm-lock putter and it seems to have freed me up a little bit. Hopefully I can keep that going.”
Daniels, the former Dobyns-Bennett athletic director, and Green each shot 4-under 68 on the day to sit at 5 under for the tournament.
Daniels felt he missed some opportunities own the stretch.
“I eagled 11 to get to 4 under. I had a bunch of good birdie putts coming in but didn’t make them,” he said. “That’s golf and how it goes sometimes. Overall, I played well today and I’m pleased with how I played.”
Green stayed in contention by hitting four birdie putts over the last seven holes.
“I fought to the end. After 11, I made four birdies and saved it,” he said. “It could have gone the other way. You’ve got to make yourself hit it. If you can do that, you can make putts. The greens are smooth. They just were slower after it rained yesterday.”
SUPER SENIORS
Bob Ross shot a 2-over 74 to push his two-day total to 147 in the super senior championship. He held a commanding 15-stroke lead over second-place Pat Kenney heading into Sunday’s final round.
Ridgefields Invitational
Second round
Saturday, July 11
At Ridgefields Golf & Athletic Club
Kingsport
Par 72
Championship Division
William Nottingham 68-68—136
Scotty Hudson 68-71—139
Mike Damron 73-72—145
Matthew Love 74-72—146
Jon Wes Lovelace 73-74—147
Taylor Kilgore 67-80—147
Nick Choen 74-74—148
Zac Fletcher 77-73—150
Hunter Hartmen 76-76—152
Chase Vicars 77-75—152
Jacob Owens 80-72—152
Zane Potter 75-79—154
Matt Halvorsen 87-76—163
Drew Doran 83-82—165
Senior Championship
Mike Poe 70-65—135
Cary Daniels 71-68—139
Tony Green 71-68—139
Mike Wood 68-76—144
Bill Hardin 74-71—145
Bill Argabrite 72-74—146
Mark Halvorsen 78-72—150
Steve Love 76-75—151
Lyman Fulton 74-77—151
Rick Sinard 80-73—153
Bill Lewis 76-77—153
Roger Chadwell 86-86—172
Charles Smith 90-83—173
Super Senior
Bob Ross 73-74—147
Pat Kenney 80-82—162
Eddie Welch 79-84—163
Doug Boggs 90-90—180
Wayne Winegar 80—WD
Flight One
Sam Cunningham 80-80—160
David Daniel 82-81—163
Frank Lett 82-87—169
Brian Eiselstein 82-88—170
Todd Harris 84-88—172
Wes Argabrite 90-83—173
Flight Two
Chuck McLain 80-81—161
Caleb Christian 81-85—166
Paul Butcher 87-87—174
Chris Fisher 85-94—179
Tom Parnell 97-87—184
Bill Gicometti 95-91—186
Stan Pace 96-91—187
Reunion Flight
Craig Denison +6
Nick Mueller +6
Jim Hudson +3
Jim Stout +2
Lamar Stout +2
John Doster +1
Brian Elpers +1
Rick Jackson +1
Michael Jeter -1
Todd East -2
Brad Hoover -4
Mark Rosenbaum -6
Kenny Fleming -7
Chris Mullins -10
Sunday’s tee times
8 a.m.—Chris Mullins, Brad Hoover, Michael Jeter
8:10 a.m.—Mark Rosenbaum, Craig Denison, John Doster, Jim Hudson
8:20 a.m.—Lamar Stout, Kenny Fleming, Rick Jackson
8:30 a.m.—Todd East, Brian Elpers, Nick Mueller, Jim Stout
8:50 a.m.—Tom Parnell, Bill Gicometti, Stan Pace
9 a.m.—Chuck McLain, Caleb Christian, Paul Butcher, Chris Fisher
9:10 a.m.—Brian Eiselstein, Todd Harris, Wes Argabrite
9:20 a.m.—Sam Cunningham, David Daniel, Frank Lett
9:40 a.m.—Bob Ross, Pat Kenney, Eddie Welch, Doug Boggs
10 a.m.—Roger Chadwell, Charles Smith
10:10 a.m.—Rick Sinard, Bill Lewis
10:20 a.m.—Mark Halvorsen, Steve Love, Lyman Fulton
10:30 a.m.—Mike Wood, Bill Hardin, Bill Argabrite
10:40 a.m.—Mike Poe, Cary Daniels, Tony Green
11:10 a.m.—Matt Halvorsen, Drew Doran
11:20 a.m.—Chase Vicars, Jacob Owens, Zane Potter
11:30 a.m.—Nick Cohen, Zac Fletcher, Hunter Hartmen
11:40 a.m.—Matthew Love, Jon Wes Lovelace, Taylor Kilgore
11:50 a.m.—William Nottingham, Scotty Hudson, Mike Damron