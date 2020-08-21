KINGSPORT — Sullivan Central quarterback Will Nottingham was determined not to let history repeat itself Friday night.
The Cougars’ gunslinger threw for three touchdowns and ran for another in a 26-8 win at Sullivan North on Friday night.
The season-opening win came one year after the Cougars blew a three-touchdown lead against the Golden Raiders. This time, Nottingham and his teammates built a 20-0 lead in the first half and stayed in command at Benny Compton Field.
Nottingham’s final numbers were 11-of-20 passing for 244 yards and six rushes for 32 yards.
“You try not to think about last year, but it’s going to happen. We knew we were the better team and we just had to finish,” Nottingham said. “We just had to execute and we did that.”
It was an emotional victory for Central coach Chris Steger and his family. The North fieldhouse is named for Steger’s father-in-law, Coy Harris, and the game was the last before the schools' scheduled consolidation next season.
Although things were going their way at halftime, Steger warned his players not to let up.
“I told these guys we had this thing last year and we let off the gas a little,” he said. “They responded to the challenge. That was the best defensive performance since I’ve been at Central. Coach (Richard) Bragg, the plan he had, it was phenomenal.
“Then I can’t say everything that this guy (Nottingham) means to me and this community. Other seniors like Connor Wilson, Nick Harrison and Preston Staubus, all of them came through.
"My wife’s daddy’s name is on that fieldhouse, so that’s pretty emotional to get through that," Steger added.
Just playing the game was a victory for North, which had its practices interrupted a couple of weeks ago because of coronavirus concerns. The Golden Raiders fought hard and successfully moved the ball downfield but were stopped on four of five trips inside the red zone.
“It was wonderful to get out here. I told the kids they were part of something historic and it was great to see society come back a little bit,” North coach Preston Patrick said. “It wasn’t for a lack of effort from the kids or the assistants tonight. They gave the effort and I’m proud of them.
"We moved the ball well all night. I hope with more practice, we will be able to finish those drives. The way these kids are working and getting better, I believe we will.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Nottingham hit Peyton Greene on a fake screen for a 61-yard touchdown pass on the third play from scrimmage, and the QB was just getting warmed up. Nottingham completed three passes for 54 yards on Central's next drive and ran it in himself from 2 yards out for a 12-0 lead.
Wilson was on the receiving end on a vertical route and turned the catch into an 81-yard touchdown, giving the Cougars a three-score lead. Harrison ran in the 2-point conversion and the Cougars were up 20-0.
North scored on a 14-play, 78-yard drive to open the second half. Ethan Norris ran 2 yards for the score on fourth down and Joe Flanigan added the 2-point conversion.
Central answered with a 96-yard drive capped by a 10-yard pass from Nottingham to Preston Staubus.
North quarterback Isaiah Pruitt hit 14 of 24 passes for 141 yards and carried 18 times for 78 yards.
Those involved were thrilled to simply be under the lights.
“We’re just playing one game at a time,” Nottingham said. “This is the last season and the school’s legacy is on the line. We have to play every game like it’s our last because it could be.”