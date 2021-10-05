BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s final nonconference game of the season is Saturday and it's a big one.
For just the second time ever, No. 14 Notre Dame will be playing at Lane Stadium.
The Fighting Irish (4-1) are coming off a 23-15 loss at home against No. 5 Cincinnati. The Hokies (3-1) were off last week.
"Obviously big game this week, tremendous challenge,” Hokies coach Justin Fuente said during his weekly news conference. "Very talented, well coached, disciplined, tough football team coming in here. ...
"I know they're coming off a disappointment. I'm sure we'll just continue to fuel their fire to get back in the win column."
Kickoff on Saturday is set for 7:30 p.m. (ACC Network).
ALL ABOUT THE D
The Irish are tied for third nationally with nine interceptions — part of their 12 takeaways overall — and have 15 sacks in five games under new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman. They also have two defensive scores.
“They gave up a couple big plays, missed a tackle or two in the first game and then have played really solid defense ever since,” Fuente said. "The foundation is man coverage, but they mix up their looks and move their front and they do quite a bit. They provide a tremendous challenge for everyone."
Virginia Tech is giving up an average of 15.3 points per game, which is seventh among Power Five schools and 11th among FBS teams. Cornerback Jermaine Waller is tied for the ACC lead with three interceptions.
The Hokies have 13 sacks in four games but have allowed 10.
Opponents have a 28.8% (15-for-52) rate of success on third down against Virginia Tech and 28% (21-for-75) against Notre Dame.
QUITE THE ROLL
Since a 35-31 loss to the Hokies on Nov. 19, 2016, in South Bend, Indiana, Notre Dame has won 35 straight games against unranked opponents. The Irish have won 20 consecutive regular-season games against teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference.