Neither football nor any other sports will be played this fall in the South Atlantic Conference. Student-athletes and fans must wait until next spring.
The SAC Presidents Council voted Friday to postpone the start of fall sports until the 2021 spring semester. The 13-member NCAA Division II conference, which includes area schools Carson-Newman, Lincoln Memorial, Mars Hill, Tusculum and Virginia-Wise, had previously postponed the start of fall sports until Sept. 26.
The league announced Friday, however, that the ongoing effects of the coronavirus pandemic forced the decision to delay until the spring.
“The presidents felt it was in the best interest of the student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and the campus communities in general to postpone to the spring of 2021,” the SAC said in a release.
The affected sports are football, volleyball, cross country, soccer and field hockey.
“When we made the decision to delay the start of the fall seasons, we were hopeful the nationwide trends would improve and allow our student-athletes to compete,” said Dr. Maurice Scherrens of Newberry, chair of the SAC Presidents Council. “However, the pandemic has not improved as we had hoped, and we feel the best decision is to postpone any competition to the spring 2021 semester. This was an extremely difficult decision to make and we did not make it without careful consideration of all parties involved.”
Following directives issued by the NCAA Board of Governors on Aug. 5, the Presidents Council had voted to temporarily suspend all athletically related activities, including practices, weight training and voluntary workouts until Sept. 1.
“The SAC leadership will continue to seek clarification from the NCAA on these directives,” the SAC release states. “However, this temporary pause in athletically related activities is necessary due to the ambiguity of the Board of Governors’ directives regarding testing requirements for practice activities and the coverage of medical expenses for COVID-19 related issues for student-athletes.”
Friday’s decision was another devastating one for the SAC, Commissioner Patrick Britz said.
“Much like the decision we had to make back in March to cancel spring sports, this decision to postpone fall sports was very difficult for our administration to make,” Britz said. “But the health and safety of our student-athletes is our number one priority and we feel the decision to postpone our fall seasons is the best for their safety and well-being, and it gives us the best opportunity to play.
“While this still does not guarantee our fall sports will be able to compete during the 2021 spring season, it gives us the best chance to continue to monitor the situation.”
“Postponing further became the only responsible choice,” Dr. Kendall Rainey, Virginia-Wise’s athletic director, said Friday.
“UVA Wise and the SAC remain committed to the well-being of our student-athletes and to providing athletic competition as public health conditions allow.”