SALTVILLE — Home-court advantage played big for Northwood on Tuesday.
The Panthers (16-6) controlled the tempo on their home floor on the way to a 58-55 win over J.I. Burton in the quarterfinal round of the Region 1D boys basketball tournament.
Northwood advanced to Thursday’s Region 1D semifinals at Lebanon. The Panthers will play Eastside in a 7 p.m. contest after the Spartans outlasted Honaker 61-56 in their quarterfinal matchup.
The other 1D semifinal will pit Twin Springs against Holston at 8:30 p.m., also at Lebanon.
IN COMMAND
“We played our game,” Northwood coach Danny Greer said. “We like moving the ball fast and getting up and down the floor. We missed several layups, but in the end we busted our tails. The boys did an awesome job.”
The Panthers scored several points off the transition game while limiting the transition points for the potentially explosive Raiders offense.
Burton, coming off Monday’s long road trip for an opening-round regional game at Hurley, showed signs of fatigue Tuesday.
With Northwood’s defense forcing the Raiders to play a halfcourt offense, Burton struggled to move the ball around and score.
“They’re dangerous,” Greer said of the Raiders when they get in transition. “They’re fast, they’re big, they can rebound, they can jump out of this gym. That’s a tough team.”
Anytime the Raiders did seem to get their offense in gear, a Northwood timeout and a change in the defensive strategy stopped their momentum.
“We’ve been playing different defenses all season, so it paid off. We changed up the defenses a couple of times and it really helped out,” Greer said.
END OF THE ROAD
Burton saw its season come to an end.
The Raiders led 46-39 with 5:21 left in the game, but Northwood rallied and took the lead for good on a basket by Owen Doane that gave the Panthers a 53-51 advantage with 1:59 remaining in the game.
Burton coach Caleb Church said despite his team’s fatigue, the Raiders battled to the finish.
“My guys fought the whole game and they fought to the end and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Church said. “This is the worst day of the year when it’s all over and you don’t want it to be.
“I’m proud of my guys and I’m proud of my seniors.”
BY THE NUMBERS
Cole Rolen led Northwood with 23 points. Doane finished with 13 and Eli Carter added 10.
Burton got 20 points and 11 rebounds from Lonnie Lindsey. Clay Hart added 12 points and Noa Godsey put up 11.