GREENEVILLE — The volleyball season came to an end for Sullivan North on Tuesday night with a four-set loss (10-25, 17-25, 25-15 and 19-25) to second-seeded North Greene in the District 1-A tournament at South Greene.
The Lady Raiders (11-8) were led by senior setter Landrey McGlothlin with 41 assists, 11 digs, five kills and a pair of aces.
McGlothlin was named co-setter of the year along with Sydney Gentry of South Greene. It was the second time that McGlothlin was named setter of the year.
Hannah Mullins had a big night of defense, tallying 43 digs. Lilly Crawford had 33 digs and five kills, and Kylie Glover finished with 24 digs and nine kills.
McGlothlin and Mullins were both named to the all-tournament team, and coach Trey Devault was named coach of the year for the second consecutive season.
South Greene wound up winning the tournament with a sweep of North Greene in the finals.