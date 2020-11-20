The girls basketball teams of North Greene and Cloudland were the class of the Watauga Valley Conference last season, when the Lady Huskies ended up with the last laugh.
CLOUDLAND
After losing only Kenzie Birchfield to graduation, the Lady Highlanders are contenders again.
Cloudland, which lost to Oneida on a buzzer-beater in the sectional last season, has four returning starters: Jasmine Birchfield, Heaven Caraway, Gracie Freeman and Mandy Benfield.
After having three Hall of Champions games canceled, coach Matt Birchfield’s team has already had a tough go early in this pandemic-impacted season. Cloudland now is scheduled to open against perennial power South Greene in the Sullivan East Thanksgiving Classic next week.
HAMPTON
Led by five seniors — including Hazen Brumitt, one of last season’s leading scorers — Bud Hazelwood expects his Lady Bulldogs to improve and build on the program’s strong tradition.
Hampton’s other seniors are Rylie McClain, Skylar Hicks, Destini Milhorn and Nicole Guy.
NORTH GREENE
Led by seniors Hailey Bernard and Breezy Savage — part of a starting five back from last season — the Lady Huskies should be near the top of the league again.
James Buchanan’s Baileyton squad won the district and region tournaments last season over Cloudland and reached the state tournament. North Greene fell to Greenfield in the first round.
SULLIVAN NORTH
The Lady Golden Raiders are already behind the 8-ball because of some coronavirus issues.
Sullivan North’s schedule took a hit with the loss of five games because of restrictions in Virginia, but coach Chris Salley said his players are in good spirits and continue to work hard.
They rely heavily upon senior wing player Maddy Winters and junior guard Lilly Crawford, two of last season’s leading scorers.
Winters is the only senior on a roster filled out by four sophomores, two freshmen and two juniors.
UNAKA
The Lady Rangers return a strong core behind Sadie Shoun, Natalie Stout and Lyndie Ramsey.
The depth of Kenneth Chambers’ squad is a big factor; seven players with significant experience return to Stoney Creek.
Should either Cloudland or North Greene falter, expect the Lady Rangers to be in contention near the end.
UNIVERSITY HIGH
First-year Lady Bucs head coach Jasmine Jefferson has a load of upperclassmen on her roster, highlighted by senior Ryleigh Owen and junior Delaney Trosin. Trosin runs the point and Owen fills the key role of shooting guard.
Jefferson said Meredith Rice could surprise some people after taking on an increased role from a year ago.