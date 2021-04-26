KINGSPORT —Sullivan North's baseball team pounded out 12 hits and produced 17 runs Monday in a doubleheader sweep of Rye Cove.
The Golden Raiders (8-11) used up most of their offense in the opener by rolling to a 14-4 win. They eked out a 3-2 victory over the Eagles in the nightcap. Both contests were five-inning affairs.
The games were the first of the season for Rye Cove. VHSL spring sports didn't begin until Monday because of an awkward alignment with fall sports, which couldn't be played until early spring because of the pandemic.
SENIOR NIGHT CELEBRATION
North's victories were made even more special because they came on the school’s final Senior Night. The school will soon consolidate with Sullivan South and Sullivan Central to form West Ridge, which opens in the fall.
“I’m happy for them, especially our seniors,” veteran North coach Steve Dixon said. “They worked hard and they deserved it.”
Tyler Depriest, one of eight Raiders seniors, delivered the game-winning double in the nightcap.
Tristan Jobe led off the bottom of the fourth inning with a double and moved to third on Damion Allen's sacrifice bunt. One out later, Depriest smacked a two-out double to left field that scored Jobe.
Raiders pitcher Brayden Ketron, another senior, retired the Eagles in order in the fifth to finish off the win. Ketron gave up two runs on three hits with seven strikeouts and two walks in tossing the five-inning, complete-game win.
BIG BATS
In the opener, North produced a bunch of runs with a bunch of hits.
Senior David Howell went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, DePriest was 3-for-4 with an RBI and Conner Meade went 2-for-2 with two RBIs.
Andrew Jessee led Rye Cove's offensive attack in the first game, going 2-for-3 at the plate. Zachary Tester delivered a two-RBI single early in the game for the Eagles, and Zach Baker had a hit and an RBI.
YOUTH MOVEMENT
While North has a senior-laden team, first-year Rye Cove coach Elijah Sutherland is fielding a team with no seniors.
Sutherland’s roster features three juniors and eight freshmen.
“We’re real young,” he said. “We just had too many mental mistakes out there. Way too many passed balls, errors, plus if you don’t hit, you’re not going to score.
“We’ve really got to work on all that going into conference play on Friday."
UP NEXT
North is back in action Thursday with a doubleheader at home against Sullivan South. The county rivals meet again Friday at South on Friday in another twin bill — the final meetings on the baseball diamond between the clubs.
Rye Cove opens Cumberland District play Friday at Scott County rival Twin Springs.