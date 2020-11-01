BLOUNTVILLE — A rider from the Tar Heel State edged the local hero in the main event of Sunday’s Tennessee State Championships at Muddy Creek Raceway.
In a motocross event featuring riders from across the country, Matthew Burkeen of Cary, North Carolina, beat fellow Yamaha rider Adam Britt of Johnson City for the Pro division title.
Burkeen won the first moto and finished second in race No. 2. Britt was the runner-up in the first race and third in the second.
Although it wasn’t the early birthday present that Britt hoped for, he was happy with the overall result. Riders faced some challenging conditions, including large ruts in the turns, after a Saturday rain.
“It got really rough. Where I had back surgery, I took off about four years,” said Britt, who turns 30 on Tuesday. “I’m trying to get back in shape and it’s not easy. But, that’s the main goal at the moment and it’s a process to get there.”
It was quite a process to get around the track, although Britt was part of a trio of East Tennessee racers to fare well against invaders from places like Oklahoma, Ohio and Alabama.
Kingston’s Adam Cranford finished third on a Kawasaki. Kingsport’s Logan McConnell on a KTM and West Virginia rider Jacob Rose on a Kawasaki rounded out the top five.
McConnell finished eighth in the first moto after a couple of falls. He stormed back to win the second moto and posted a runner-up finish in another class.
The Britt family had an all-around big day. Lindsay Britt finished third in the Women’s race, a result matched by Braydon Britt in the 65cc, 6-11 category.
WALKER THE RIDER
Kingsport’s Kevin Walker won two divisions on his Suzuki and finished as the runner-up in another class. Now in his 50s and the winner of hundreds of motos, Walker continues to set a pace few can match.
For him, it comes natural.
“It’s what I do. When I was two, I was at a track watching my brother race,” he said. “I watched for 12 years before I started. For me, it’s normal and if I’m not at a track, it feels weird. I’m afraid if I stopped now, I would get so stiff and sore, I wouldn’t be able to do anything. The bike keeps me a little limber, although probably won’t be able to walk in the morning.”
EADS’ BLISTERING PACE
For the third week in a row, Kingsport teenager Carson Eads won races in three classes.
Eads swept motos in the 125 cc, 2-stroke class before duplicating the feat in the Schoolboy and Super Mini divisions, going 6-for-6 despite tough track conditions.
“It’s probably the roughest this track has been in a couple of years,” Eads said. “When you’re going through those turns, you have to make sure you have good form, stay strong and go through them smooth.”
NOTABLE FINISHES
Norton’s Alex Colley won the 85cc, 9-11 division race, and Kingsport’s Dawson Ball, Roan Mountain’s Elisha Guinn and Hampton’s Will Andrews all finished second in their respective divisions.
Johnson City’s Isaiah Osborne rode his KTM to a third-place finish in the Veteran MX division race. Piney Flats’ Logan Boomershine won an ATV Amateur event in which Jonesborough’s Chris Furches placed third.
Riders came from as far away as Oregon to compete. Among those, Robert Haley of Las Vegas captured the win in the 250C class.