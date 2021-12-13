JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State hopes to continues its current form when North Carolina A&T visits Freedom Hall on Tuesday for a nonconference men's basketball game.
The Bucs (7-3) are 4-0 at home after Saturday's 82-75 victory over Morehead State.
Ledarrius Brewer leads the Bucs in scoring at 12.7 points per game. David Sloan averages 12.5 and Jordan King 10.9. ETSU is shooting 41.5% from the field.
North Carolina A&T (3-8) have played two Southern Conference teams already, losing 57-53 to UNC Greensboro and 77-75 to Samford.
Marcus Watson, 6-foot-6, 235-pound junior, leads the Aggies with 12.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. Demetric Horton averages 11.2 points and is shooting 42% from 3-point range. David Beatty averages 9.6 ppg.
Graduate point guard Kameron Langley, one of the best players in North Carolina A&T history, has 1,029 career points and holds school records in assists and steals.
Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.