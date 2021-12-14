JOHNSON CITY — East Tennessee State started hot and finished cold and it added up to the Bucs’ first loss at home.
ETSU (7-4) committed 18 turnovers and North Carolina A&T took advantage, earning a 69-67 win in a nonconference men’s basketball game Tuesday night at Freedom Hall. The Aggies (4-8) turned the miscues into 26 points.
Kameron Langley, North Carolina A&T’s career assist leader, drove the lane and dished to Tyler Maye, who scored on a reverse layup with 7.2 seconds left for the winning bucket. It was Langley’s sixth assist. Maye led the Aggies with 21 points.
After inbounding the ball, ETSU (7-4) called time out with 3.9 seconds remaining. Ty Brewer put up a contested baseline jumper that bounced off the rim. Charlie Weber’s putback came just after the buzzer and the Aggies escaped with the win.
Marcus Watson added 19 points for N.C. A&T and Langley had 10.
Jordan King led ETSU Bucs with 15 points, hitting 4 of 6 attempts from 3-point range. Ledarrius Brewer scored 14 but had eight of the turnovers and was on the bench when ETSU tried for the tying or winning basket at the end. Ty Brewer had 13 points.
HOW IT HAPPENED
N.C. A&T pulled ahead 63-56, but the Bucs tied it at 65 on a putback by freshman Mohab Yasser with 2:19 remaining.
Weber and Langley traded baskets to keep it tied, setting up a frenzied final minute.
Yasser missed a 3-pointer and the Aggies got the rebound but threw the ball away. That gave the Bucs the ball with 47 seconds left and King missed from 3-point range.
N.C. A&T grabbed the rebound, and Langley passed to Maye for the winning basket.
ETSU scored its first 14 points on four dunks and two 3-pointers. The Bucs made 14 of their first 19 shots and led 37-31 at halftime.
Ledarrius Brewer scored ETSU’s first eight points of the second half. His basket put the Bucs up 45-35 before the Aggies went on an 11-0 run to grab their first lead since 2-0. The big turnaround came with Ledarrius Brewer on the bench after picking up his third foul with 14:53 left.
UP NEXT
The Bucs play at UNC Asheville on Saturday at 2 p.m.