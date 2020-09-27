Trevor Noles overcame a pit-stop penalty with a fast car and plenty of determination to win Saturday night’s Super Late Model feature in the Pinty’s U.S. Short Track Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway.
The North Carolina racer had the fastest qualifying time in his No. 22 Toyota, but the penalty sent him to the back of the pack. But the determined Noles passed Greg Van Alst for the lead on lap 88 and led the rest of the 100-lap feature.
“We were able to get back towards the front, running fourth, and were able to make some good passes,” Noles said. “I really wish I was racing here on a Sunday. I feel like I could be good in NASCAR. I always came here watching the Cup guys and told myself I would win one here.”
His Super Late Model car’s qualifying lap of 132.258 mph was faster than the NASCAR Cup Series track record of 132.076 run by Ryan Blaney in 2019.
“Someone told me how my track record was faster than Ryan Blaney around here,” Noles said. “It’s pretty wicked in a Super Late Model with as much horsepower as they’ve got.”
Van Alst, an Indiana driver, held off defending race champion Stephen Nasse for the runner-up spot in a battle of Chevrolets. Daniel Dye, who like Nasse is a Florida driver in a Chevy, finished fourth and Georgia’s Jake Garcia rounded out the top five.
Sammy Smith, an Iowa teenager driving the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports entry, started on the outside pole. He fell a lap behind after tire problems but rallied to finish seventh in the 21-car field.
Wisconsin’s Alex Prunty, piloting the No. 96 Ford for Abingdon-based Highland Motorsports, crashed in practice and didn’t start the feature.
For the second year in a row, Indiana driver Tom Gossar won the Front Wheel Drive Compact race. The driver of the No. 0 Honda pulled away from Ohio racer Jacob Albright in the No. 10 Toyota at the end.
“It’s the biggest race you can win as a short track racer,” Gossar said. “Albright’s car seemed to be a little better off the corner and I was better on entry. I knew I had to get past him. It was just a matter of him making a mistake.”
West Virginia’s Tim Cassidy finished third.
VOLUNTEER SPEEDWAY
Jonesborough’s Bobby Mays won for the third time in six Classic starts Saturday night at Volunteer Speedway. Mays, driving the black No. 5 machine, held off Johnson City’s Charles Bates at the finish.
Tim Bounds finished third on the four-tenths-mile dirt track, followed by Lee Merritt and Shaun Sise.
Knoxville’s Zach Sise grabbed the lead from Matt Henderson on the second lap and led the rest of the way in his third Crate Late Model win of the season at the Bulls Gap track. Henderson finished second, and Ross White, Jason Welshan and Josh Henry rounded out the top five.
The Sportsman Late Model event saw a seven-car pileup on lap 7, temporarily halting Clyde Stanton’s charge to the front. The Knoxville racer passed Addison Cardwell for second place on lap 12 and, six circuits later, took the lead from Brad Seagle after a spirited battle.
Stanton went on to claim the checkered flag for the fourth time this season. Seagle, Cardwell, Jody Horton and Adam Mitchell completed the top five.
Kingsport driver Jason Ketron had to start at the rear of the field after missing qualifying for the Front Wheel Drive race. He made his way to the front and passed Jeremy Wyatt for the lead with five laps to go and claimed his second win of the season. Wyatt was the runner-up ahead of Ray Wyatt.
Logan Hickey won for the second time this season in Modified Street. Fellow Morristown racer Rex Coffey got his first win of the season in Street Stock, and Cookeville’s Randy Fly was the winner in Mini Late Model.